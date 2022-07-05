Microsoft will discontinue Xbox 360 games from its Games with Gold service starting in October 2022. This news comes by way of an email from Microsoft, which was translated by Twitter user Wario64.

Following the removal of Xbox 360 games from Games with Gold, Microsoft will continue to add Xbox One titles for the foreseeable future. The email from Microsoft explains that the company has reached the limits of adding Xbox 360 games.

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games. Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership pic.twitter.com/WHuuVniqBn — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 5, 2022

Despite this news, Microsoft notes that any claimed Xbox 360 titles obtained through Games with Gold can still be redownloaded and, assuming the translation is correct, you don’t even need to have an active membership to continue playing these older games.

Games with Gold first began in 2013, offering a lineup of “free” games each month to Xbox Gold members, similar to PlayStation Plus. Games roll out around the beginning and middle of each month, giving players something to look forward to each month. After that, Microsoft added Xbox One titles to the mix, and eventually began including Xbox Series X games as well.

Since Xbox systems feature backward compatibility, it’s easy for players to enjoy the titles included via Games with Gold on Microsoft’s consoles, without having to bust out an older machine. You’ll also still be able to purchase Xbox 360 games through the marketplace after this change takes place, even on newer devices, thanks to backward compatibility.

The Xbox 360 launched in 2005 and Microsoft supported it until 2016. With that in mind, it’s not surprising the company will be ditching Xbox 360 titles from the Games with Gold lineup later this year.

