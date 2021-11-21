Let’s say you have a loved one on your holiday shopping list who managed to get their hands on an Xbox Series X. This is cause for celebration in and of itself. The best gift you can give to that person is a good accessory for their shiny new toy. Good thing there are plenty of to choose from for Xbox Series X owners.

Stealth 700 Gen 2: $150

The most important part of playing games with friends is being able to actually talk to them. Turtle Beach is synonymous with gaming headsets — and for good reason. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is perfect for people who are looking to jump right into multiplayer without much hassle. It supports wireless connection directly to the Xbox, so it doesn’t need an adapter. It has about 20 hours of battery life, which is great for marathon gaming sessions. The Gen 2’s mic is also perfect to strategize with teammates or just fool around with friends. The high-sensitivity microphone gives perfect clarity and has a flip-to-mute function that is a lifesaver for those who forget to take their headset off before walking into the kitchen for a quick snack.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: $140

I will be upfront here: This is my favorite controller I have ever held in my clammy gaming hands. The Elite Series has been the pinnacle of gaming controllers since it was introduced back in the Xbox One days. The adjustable-tension thumbsticks alongside the shorter hair-trigger locks allow me to keep up with my friends who are more skilled than me. The customizable paddles also help out with games that require more buttons than a normal controller offers. I also have to praise the weight; this thing has heft. It sits in the hands at about 15 grams, making it feel important and not toylike as some other controllers feel.

Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C Cable: $25

The worst thing to happen while playing games is for the controller to die. Instead of burning through normal AA batteries, it’s time for an upgrade. The Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C cable combo isperfect for people who never want to think about controller battery life again. The rechargeable battery fits easily into any Xbox controller and can be charged with the USB-C cable. The charging even works while the controller is being used so there is no reason why anyone would experience a dead controller again.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $220

When building a game library, one should never have to worry about storage space. The Xbox Series X has about 800GB of memory to play with once you factor in the system files. While this is certainly significant, it can disappear quickly. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card looks to remedy this by giving Xbox owners an extra 1TB to use. Players will no longer have to play the dreaded “What do I need to delete?” game. Instead, Xbox owners can fill their storage with as many games as possible.

Xbox Design Lab Controller: $70

Perhaps the Elite Controller isn’t really calling to you. Maybe you or whoever you are buying for wants something more personal. Fortunately, Microsoft allows you to customize your very own Xbox controller. Virtually every part of the controller is customizable, and you can add a metallic look to them as well to make the controller nice and chrome-y. Best of all, you can engrave the controller with a name or even inscribe a nice little message on it.

Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge: $100

While gaming into the wee hours of the night, it’s important to make sure you are also fully charged. Of course, the battery life on your controller is important, but don’t forget the battery life on your stomach. The Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge is ideal to keep your favorite meals nice and cool as you are playing your favorite video games. This fridge looks exactly like the Xbox Series X and can help shape the theme of your gaming room. It looks really nice right next to the Xbox Series X as well.

Xbox Game Pass: $10/month

Saving the best for last, the Xbox Game Pass is an essential accessory for any Xbox owner. The Xbox Game Pass opens the floodgates for players who are looking to get as many games as they can for as cheap as possible. With a library that is constantly updating, especially with a huge collection from publishers like Bethesda, anyone can find a game — or nine — that they will love to play. Xbox Game Pass also gives players a chance to play some of the newest games on day one, like Forza Horizon 5. This makes the Xbox Game Pass an absolute must for every Xbox owner.

