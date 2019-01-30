Xbox Live problems are making some players’ consoles unusable

Share

With the deep freeze overtaking much of the United States, you might have gotten the day off of school or work and wanted to play some Xbox One. Unfortunately, problems with Xbox Live have rendered some users’ consoles virtually unusable at the moment.

Players turning on their systems this morning found that they were unable to even play offline games, such as the new Kingdom Hearts III. Players have also reported completely black screens when turning on their systems, with some completing factory resets before checking online to see if others were experiencing issues.

Microsoft is aware of the issues, telling affected players that its engineers are actively working on fixing problems related to Xbox One console startup, sign-in errors, and title updates.

Our engineers are actively investigating and working on the issues outlined in our initial post. In the meantime, keep an eye out on our Service Status page for updates while this issue is worked on: https://t.co/99xfLMWcZW https://t.co/NwHUySgBvL — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now. Thank you for your patience, we'll update again when we know of any other changes. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

On the Xbox Live status page, Microsoft said it identified the cause of the issue and that problems might also occur when trying to create or manage an Xbox Live account. You can request notifications to automatically alert you when the problem has been fixed, as well.

Hopefully Microsoft doesn’t run into similar problems when February 1 rolls around, as Xbox Live’s Games With Gold program has some fantastic titles to give away for free to subscribers. They include the NES-style action game Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Super Bomberman R on Xbox One, as well as Assassin’s Creed Rogue for Xbox 360 and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for the original Xbox. As always, all of the games are fully playable on Xbox One, with the latter two also playable on Xbox 360, if yours happens to still be out.

In general, Xbox Live is relatively stable, but this isn’t the first time disruptions have stopped players from being able to play offline games. In the past, issues have kept digital games from being opened, even though are fully paid for and already downloaded on the system. This isn’t supposed to occur since your “home” Xbox is designed to play your library of games even if the internet happens to go out. In an age of reliance on online services, however, it does spell some concern for game ownership in the future.