If you were hoping that early Xbox Series X games would be so advanced that there is no way they could possibly run on Xbox One, you might be in for some disappointment. According to Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, the lines between generations are going to be blurred for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to MVC, Booty revealed that for at least the first year, and possibly two years, all of Xbox Game Studios’ titles will be releasing for all of its current devices, as well as the Xbox Series X. That means PC and Xbox One will still get new games.

“We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Xbox Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content,” Booty said in the interview.

We already know that Halo Infinite is planned for release across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and thus far we haven’t seen enough in-engine footage to determine if this release model would hold back the more advanced systems from delivering the best possible gameplay.

During The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft gave us our first look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The trailer we saw was apparently running in the game’s engine, and it looked nearly photorealistic. Either Microsoft is going to be pushing the Xbox One to its absolute limit for this game, or it is not going to be releasing for a few more years.

The Xbox Series X will likely not be the only Xbox console releasing for the next generation, either, with Microsoft preferring to simply call the generation “Xbox” as a whole. In the past, we’ve heard reports that a second console will also release, one without a disc drive that’s significantly less powerful. This would enable players to enter the new ecosystem without spending an arm and a leg, but if all Xbox games will still release on Xbox One for a few years, the point appears to be moot.

Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch this holiday season, with Halo Infinite as a launch title.

