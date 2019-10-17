Just in time for the spookiest time of year, Xbox is handing out plenty of treats with no tricks attached. The best part is, there are a few ways to enter, including by eating a bunch of deep-fried tacos from Taco Bell.

Now until Saturday, November 23, Xbox and Taco Bell are collaborating once again to give away a variety of Xbox One swag to several lucky (and hungry) consumers. Among the prizes you can win is a limited-edition gaming system, the Xbox One X Eclipse, which will make the iconic Taco Bell ring noise each time you power up the console. The Xbox One X Eclipse bundle will also include a second series Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, which will officially launch on November 4, meaning several winners will receive the new controller a few weeks or days ahead of its release date.

Additional prizes up for grabs include a six-month membership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides you with an Xbox Live membership, as well as access to Microsoft’s gaming subscription-based service featuring more than 100 first- and third-party console and PC games.

There are a few ways you can enter the giveaway, either by purchasing the Double Chalupa Box (which comes with the titular deep-fried item, plus a taco, some cinnamon twists, and a drink), which will set you back around $5. Each Double Chalupa Box will contain a code. The box will also contain a 14-day access code to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making everyone a winner to some extent.

Fortunately, there is another option out there for those who may not be a fan of the fast-food establishment. If you are still interested in participating but want to skip the tacos, you can mail a letter to Taco Bell’s corporate office and request a code.

Regardless of which route you choose to enter the contest, you will need to enter the code on the official giveaway website or by texting your code to 72823. Keep in mind that contestants will be limited to one entry per day.

