What we know about ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ for the Nintendo Switch so far

Why it matters to you Fans of the original Xenoblade Chronicles have every reason to be excited about the upcoming sequel slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

As revealed during Nintendo’s E3 2017 presentation, Xenoblade Chronicals 2 is an upcoming role-playing game from developer Monolith Soft arriving in the fourth quarter of 2017 for the Nintendo Switch console. It is the sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles released on the original Wii console and converted over to the New Nintendo 3DS handheld and the Wii U. However, the sequel is a completely new story with a new leading character focused on a quest to find paradise.

Based on the E3 2017 trailer opening, everyone lived on the World Tree with the divine father, the Architect, when the world was young. Called Elysium, it was deemed as the “ultimate paradise for all of humanity.” The new hero of the story is asked by a female character, a “Blade” wielding a new Driver weapon, to escort her home to the fabled Elysium. He’s game, of course, and that is all we know about the story thus far.

The gameplay shown during E3 2017 revealed the main character to be Rex. His on-hand abilities included Anchor Shot, Sword Bash, Double Spinning Edge, and a fourth slot that was unassigned. His female companion was called Pyra, who delivered a ranged flame attack as Rex went in close for in-your-face sword-based combat.

The world of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 appears to have massive, lush environments to explore such as Drillbore Bridge, the Galad residential zone, and Zalmor’s Crevice. The visuals are complemented by the turn-based combat we have come to know and love from JRPGs. We get a glimpse of enemies and comrades alike in the latest footage, but at this point, we don’t know who they are, and why they are preventing/assisting the duo as they search for Elysium.

However, there is something mysterious about Pyra and her quest for Elysium that she is not revealing to Rex — a secret we will likely discover as we move deeper into the story. The trailer eludes to a power she wields but won’t use — a power her opponents clearly want to control and use for their own evil gains. However, according to Nintendo, she shares some of that “tremendous” power with guardian/comrade Rex.

As established with the first reveal in January (see below), Xeno series creator Tetsuya Takahashi returns as executive director. He’s accompanied by Masatsugu Saito, who is in charge of the main character design and chose to take a more chibi anime art style approach with the sequel than what is seen in the first installment. Also on board is Tetsuya Nomura who handled the “Toma” character design.

On the music front, Monolith Soft enlisted the same composers used in the original Xenoblade Chronicles game: Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross), ACE (Tomori Kudo and Hiroyo “Chico” Yamanaka), Kenji Hiramatsu, and Manami Kiyota. Performing the music is the Bratislava Symphony Choir and the Irish choral ensemble Anúna.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter of 2017. Embedded below is the first trailer released by Nintendo in January showcasing additional landscapes and character information.