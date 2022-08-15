 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Get a first look at the remake of the infamous XIII remake

George Yang
By

Developer Tower Five is remaking the panned remake of XIII, a project that was originally handled by developer PlayMagic in 2020. Now, a brand new trailer has been released showing it off on current-gen consoles.

PlayMagic’s initial remake of the 2003 cult classic was critically panned due to its bugs and performance issues. Back in June, Microids CEO Stephane Longeard issued a statement about the game’s issues, saying, “We are fully aware and terribly sorry that the initial launch of XIII Remake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC did not reach players’ expected quality standards…We can’t wait for players to put their hands on this improved version of the game and (re)discover the classic adventures of Agent XIII, as soon as it’s released after the summer.”

The latest gameplay trailer presents a much better version of the game running on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. It boasts a new art direction, reworked AI, and other improvements and features — including the ability to run at 60 frames per second. The art style returns to the original’s charming cel-shaded comic-book-like graphics and appears to run stably without any noticeable performance hiccups.

Those who purchased the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will receive a free update to the new version of the game when it goes live on September 13. This new XIII remake will also launch on Nintendo Switch on the same day.

Last year, Fanbyte reported on the XIII remake’s tumultuous development over at PlayMagic, which involved poor project management, lack of staff, and crunch, as well as disputes with CEO and creative director Giuseppe Crugliano.

Editors' Recommendations

A Lord of the Rings game is in the works from the studio that created the films’ VFX

Screenshot with orcs attacking in Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities receives trailer and release date

Logo for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Arcade1Up is resurrecting NFL Blitz and giving it online multiplayer

Arcade1Up's new NFL Blitz arcade cabinet

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Intel Arc Alchemist may be a lot cheaper than we thought

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.

Best Apple Watch deals for August 2022

best apple watch deals

Exclusive clip from The Undeclared War explores the threat of cyberterrorism

Simon Pegg and a group of people standing and staring at a screen in a scene from The Undeclared War.

How to extend your Apple Watch battery life

Apple Watch strapped to wrist.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for August 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Intel drops support for DirectX 9, but it may be a good thing

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

I tried out the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark, and it has one big problem

Samsung Odyssey Ark vertically