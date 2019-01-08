We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Share

The consumer electronics show isn’t your average everyday display of gadgets, it’s a look into the future of technology as we know it. With so many top brands announcing their coolest innovations this year, it can be easy to feel a certain level of envy towards those who can afford the latest PCs, drones, phones, and robots. Though you won’t be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we’re offering you something even better — a chance to win some.

The grand prize, an all-new Origin PC Neuron PC, will be given to one lucky winner, but that’s not all we’re giving away. If you enter now, you will also be in the running for the Yuneec Mantis Q, FT Aviator, and a $100 Amazon gift card. If you want to learn more about these great prizes, you can read more below, or simply scroll to the bottom to enter for your chance to win.

The Grand Prize

If you’ve been waiting for a glorious new PC to swoop in and change your life, then look no further than this bad boy. This Neuron custom build is the perfect fusion of design and durability. With a high-tech chassis, state-of-the-art cooling, and personalized design options, it was made to last. With high-end gaming performance, the Neuron can handle any game you throw at it — including VR.

Second Prize

Small yet powerful, the Mantis Q offers cutting edge, advanced drone features in an easy-to-use, ultra-portable design. Made for families, hobbyists, and adventurists, the Mantis Q is a higher-end technology with simple controls so pretty much anyone can use it. With up to 33 minutes of airtime, voice control, and facial detection technology, this is a great personal drone for anyone looking to take beautiful pictures and videos from the sky. Plus it can travel up to 44 miles per hour!

Third Prize

The FT Aviator is the drone controller you didn’t know you needed. Designed by former NASA astronaut, Scott Parazynski, this unique controller was made to revolutionize the way we think about drone piloting. Though it is currently only available for pre-order, it’s already been named as a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree — and we’re giving it away!

Fourth Prize

$100 Amazon Gift Card

With so much new tech being displayed over at CES 2019, you’re probably hankering to buy some new tech. Well, if you win this $100 gift card, you’ll have the freedom to do just that!

It’s not every day we have a giveaway this large, so you don’t want to miss your chance to win some awesome tech. All you have to do is enter your information below and you’ll be in the running for the Origin PC as well as the 3 other prizes. Good luck!