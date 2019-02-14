Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

Focal Sphear Wireless review

Focal’s ultra-clear Sphear Wireless bring sexy back to banded Bluetooth buds

1 of 8
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
Focal Sphear Wireless
DT Recommended Product
Focal’s Sphear Wireless are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy.
Focal’s Sphear Wireless are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy.
Focal’s Sphear Wireless are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

Highs

  • Gorgeous high-definition sound
  • Lightweight
  • Great looks
  • Silicone and memory foam eartips included

Lows

  • Mediocre battery life
  • Not waterproof

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Parker Hall
By

With increasing battery life and better fidelity starting to peek over the horizon thanks to more efficient Bluetooth chips, the next generation of true wireless headphones may finally dig the grave of their banded wireless counterparts in the near future. For now, though, if you want something that sounds great, has a day’s worth of battery life, and skates well below the $200 price point, banded (or tethered) wireless earbuds are still your best bet.

Though banded wireless headphones have saturated the market, we’ve seen our fair share of terrible, bulky messes. Focal’s new Sphear Wireless ($129) are not. With a sleek, lightweight design, comfortable eartips, and startling clarity to enrapture you with the siren sounds of your favorite music, the Sphear – which premiere at CanJam NYC this week — will have you forgetting there’s a wire behind your head at all. While they lack workout-focused features like earfins or water resistance, the Sphear Wireless look and sound so good, they’re among the few banded wireless earbuds worth getting excited about in 2019.

Out of the box

Focal Sphear Wireless
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Sphear come in a compact black box bearing the headphones, a small velvet carrying pouch, a micro USB charging cable, and three sizes each of both memory foam and silicone eartips.

Features and design

The Sphear are easily some of the best-looking wireless earbuds in their class. Focal did well to distinguish the Sphear from the countless other banded wireless options available, using the same sparking stainless-steel accents on the outside of each earbud as their wired counterpart, matched by a lightweight cable between the battery and control piece.

Easily some of the best-looking wireless earbuds you can buy.

Focal even opted for a splash of color — our review unit came in a very classy shade of blue, but they can also be had in green, purple, or black — which adds more style than many of their utilitarian counterparts. How French.

In terms of practicality, the lightweight design makes for a very pleasurable wearing experience. The Sphear have a way of disappearing on your head in a way that many true wireless models, which are often a bit bulky and tough to seat in your ears, do not.

We found them extremely comfortable during longer listening sessions and were able to use them to the full extent of their advertised 8-hour battery life without so much as a single adjustment. That’s rarer than you might think. We wish battery life was a bit longer, but we do appreciate Focal’s focus on keeping the earbuds from getting too heavy or bulky.

Comfortable enough to wear all day without so much as a single adjustment.

The Sphear Wireless have the same three-button control piece most of us have experienced on many wired and banded wireless headphones, with a central multi-function button for play/pause, power, and pairing, and two other buttons that raise or lower volume and skip songs. It’s all very intuitive, and the included quick start guide does well to give you the lay of the land.

One cool addition is the sound-mode feature; press both volume buttons at the same time for three seconds, and the system goes into “Loudness Mode,” which helps them adapt to noisy environments like trains, busy streets, or offices.

Focal Sphear Wireless
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Speaking of noise, we got significantly better passive noise isolation when using the included foam eartips, but we found the silicone tips more comfortable overall. Depending on how much you need to block out the outside world, it’s worth investigating both options — and very nice that both are included.

A place that the Sphear Wireless could use an upgrade is in the life-proofing department: They don’t come with any waterproofing rating, which makes the less suitable for your sweatiest workouts.

Likewise, the headphones don’t come with earfins to keep them in your ears, though they do come with a clip to help secure them to your collar while you move around. Given that many people workout in headphones without earfins and sweat-proofing like Apple’s AirPods, this may not be an issue for most.

Sound

As expected from any Focal product (the company has made a big name for itself in audiophile circles over the past three decades), the aptX-enabled Sphear Wireless are aimed primarily at those who want excellent sound from a small footprint. And boy, do they sound fantastic.

Whether it’s crisp strings or shimmering vocal reverb, the high-end response is particularly astonishing. In fact, there are very few in-ears in this price range, wired or otherwise, that offer such stark clarity. Even subtle distortion in guitars is immediately apparent, joined by clear midrange voices and chordal instruments below them.

Focal Sphear Wireless
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Bass response is creamy but not overwhelming, tending more towards the flat and clean sound that audiophiles (and our review team) lust after. Put simply, the Sphear Wireless faithfully and revealingly reproduced all of our favorite tracks. Hip hop like MF Doom’s Operation Doomsday retained its beefy punch and lo-fi vocals, rock tunes like Ty Segall’s Freedom’s Goblin growled with distortion, and folk like Brandi Carlilse’s The Joke shimmered with bright passion in the choruses.

They make it fun to listen to anything in your library, as all good headphones should.

Warranty information

Focal offers a one year warranty from the date of purchase that covers manufacturer defects.

Our Take

What the Focal Sphear Wireless lack in features they more than make up for in sound. They are easily some of the best-sounding banded wireless earbuds we’ve heard, and they absolutely outclass similarly priced true wireless options. Their lightweight design means they also remain comfortable throughout the entire day.

Is there a better alternative?

The closest competitor to the Focal Sphear Wireless are the Shure SE215 Wireless. Frankly, we think the Focal match the fantastic-sounding SE215 (which cost $20 more) in terms of fidelity, but the SE215 do come with the added benefit of a replaceable cable. With identical battery life and similarly sleek designs (neither include water resistance) we’d go with the Focal if you plan on upgrading to true wireless earbuds in the next year or two (when the battery may start to fade). If you plan on keeping them for the long run, we’d still pay the extra money for the SE215 for the swappable cable.

Focal Sphear Wireless Compared To
Dolby Dimension
Dolby Dimension
1more triple driver over ear headphones press
1More Triple Driver Over-ear…
master and dynamic mw07 true wireless earphones prd
Master and Dynamic MW07
sennheiser hd 569 prod
Sennheiser HD 569
audiofly af45 review extravirgin
Audiofly AF45
Able Planet Clear Harmony NC1050
Audiofly AF78
Audio Technica ATH ANC9 review
Audio-Technica ATH-ANC9
Monster Beats by Dr. Dre Pro White Front Angle
Beats Pro by Dr. Dre from Monster
Audio-Technica ATH-A700
Audio-Technica ATH-A700
klipsch image x10i review
Klipsch Image X10i
beats by dr dre solo review
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo
audio technica ath w5000 review audiotechnica raffinato headphones
Audio-Technica ATH-W5000
Koss KSC75
Etymotic ER-6i

How long will it last?

Focal has a long history of making high-quality audio products, and as far as we can tell, the Sphear Wireless are no exception. We expect them to last for years of daily use if treated properly.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you’re eyeing a pair of Bluetooth earbuds, the Focal Sphear offer significantly better fidelity and playback time than similarly priced true wireless options, and their lightweight design means they’re no less convenient. Add in a chic styling and the Sphear Wireless are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 1
Outdoors

These wireless earbuds use an A.I. to get you moving faster

The new Soul Blade wireless earbuds provide the ability to track your heart rate during a workout while an A.I.-powered coach gives advice and info on how to improve form and efficiency while exercising.
Posted By Kraig Becker
samsung galaxy buds wireless charge
Home Theater

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds show up in black in latest leak

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that time is very close.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Bose SoundSport Free
Home Theater

Bose’s patent for infrared technology could save an earbud’s battery life

Possibly taking a cue from Apple's popular AirPods, Bose filed a patent application for earbud IR technology that could save battery life, improve sound quality, and possibly help people locate lost earbuds.
Posted By Simon Cohen
netflix
Movies & TV

Want to make Netflix browsing even easier? Try this useful trick

If you know exactly what category of film you're looking for on Netflix, you'll find this hack for the streaming service useful. It allows you to manually browse genres and subgenres of interest.
Posted By Parker Hall, Stephanie Topacio Long
Samsung Q900
Home Theater

Samsung’s 2019 QLED TVs are now on sale. Here’s how much you can expect to pay

Samsung's lineup of new TVs were an impressive collection to behold when they made their first appearance at CES this year. Now, we have all of the details on the QLED 4K & 8K models, including features, sizes, availability, and price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
focals new crazy expensive stellia headphones are utterly clear remarkably open focal arche lifestyle feat
Home Theater

Focal’s new crazy-expensive Stellia headphones are utterly clear, remarkably open

Focal unveils its latest testament to mobile audiophilia in the new Stellia, a $3,000 pair of closed-back headphones. It's no surprise that the Stellia are luxurious inside and out, but what is surprising is the vast openness of the sound.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Parker Hall
apocalyptic tv shows colony feat
Home Theater

10 apocalyptic TV shows that make the end of civilization binge-worthy

There are plenty of ways civilization can get wiped out, and it can make for some great TV. Each of these series showcases a terrifying event that changes civilization as we know it. These are the best post-apocalyptic shows on TV.
Posted By Christine Persaud
8K TV is the future
Home Theater

8K TV: Everything you need to know about the future of television

4K TVs may seem relatively new, but there's another even higher-resolution display technology already here: 8K TV. Should you upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Ryan Waniata
Michael B. Jordan being as Killmonger is lead away by guards in Black Panther (2018)
Movies & TV

From Roma to Isle of Dogs: Here’s where to watch 2019’s Oscar nominees online

The 2019 Oscar field is a strong one, and if you missed some of the films in theaters, you may be in luck: Several of them are available on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to turn off subtitles on netflix
Home Theater

Here's how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, no matter the device

Subtitles are great if you want or need them, but they can be a major headache if you’ve somehow turned them on by accident and can’t figure out how to get rid of them. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems.
Posted By Rick Marshall