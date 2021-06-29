You may know the company for its power tools and household equipment, but today, Black+Decker launched Black+Decker Health, a new offshoot designed to promote mobility and security for seniors.

Black+Decker Health is coming out of the gate with a handful of new products dubbed goVia, which are meant for in-home use. Each product in the goVia line ties in to personal emergency response systems, supplying 24/7 monitoring with a paid, monthly subscription powered by Medical Guardian, a national monitoring company.

The goVia devices are designed to be worn and are able to alert authorities if you have a fall, accident, or medical problem. Remember that old TV commercial, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up?” These products follow the same logic: A senior or someone living alone has the instant ability to call for help.

There are a couple versions of the device, which looks like a tiny remote control. There’s the goVia Move, which will slip into a pocket or can be used as a wearable, and when the emergency button on it is pressed within 300ft of the base device, it will link you to help. This version of the device is definitely meant for smaller spaces and costs $75.

The goVia Home device, priced at $55, is a personal emergency response device for both in and around the home, but this version covers a larger area — great for folks on acreages or farms or just larger properties. You can wear the small tracker as a neck pendant or wristband, or you can just call for help instantly using the included base station. It’ll work within 1,300 feet of the base station — making it a longer-range option when compared to the goVia Move. The technology is similar to fall detection on Apple Watch, but this is more robust and features dedicated monitoring.

And lastly, the goVia Mini is another wearable, but this one is designed to be with you anywhere — not just within the home. It’s got nationwide cellular coverage on Verizon 4G LTE, so you’re always connected to someone in case help is needed. The device also boasts tracking with GPS, Wi-Fi, and triangulation, so if you’re a family member who needs to keep tabs on an elderly relative, you’ll always know where they are. It’s the priciest of the bunch at $125, but it’s a simple and convenient solution for seniors to get help in an instant.

The applications for this type of home products are many, including people with dementia, folks dealing with an injury, seniors, or simply those living on their own.

