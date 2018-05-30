Go ahead, dive in. Scosche’s Rhythm24 armband is a waterproof heart rate monitor

Share

Smartphone accessory manufacturer Scosche has renewed its commitment to its Rhythm line of fitness trackers by unveiling a new addition. The Rhythm24 brings a host of new features and functionality, along with an all-new design that should make it a favorite with swimmers and triathletes in particular.

While Scosche’s original Rhythm armband featured an IP67 waterproof rating, the new Rhythm24 takes that up a notch to IP68. For athletes, that means the device can now handle being submerged in deeper water for extended periods of time, making it a great option for those who train in the pool on a regular basis.

But you don’t have to be a swimmer to gain some important benefits from the Rhythm24. The device comes with a built-in heart rate monitor that allows runners and cyclists to leave the chest straps at home. Scosche says that its latest model uses both green and yellow optical sensors to provide a more accurate measurement of an athlete’s pulse during a workout. That information is then used to chart calories burned and other important metrics.

The Rhythm24 is also built to be a stand-alone fitness tracker that operates independently of a smartphone. That means athletes don’t need to bring their mobile device with them during a training ride, swim, or run. The Rhythm24 will actually store all of the data it collects, than sync it back to a smart device via Bluetooth after the workout is complete. That information can then be uploaded to a wide variety of fitness platforms, including Runkeeper, MapMyFitness, and Strava. Scosche also supports data-sharing over Ant+ connectivity.

Scosche promises 24 hours of battery life from its new fitness tracker, which reportedly comes with five training modes built in, plus two more modes specifically designed for biathletes and triathletes. The device can even track heart rate variability, which monitors the time between heartbeats, to better understand an athlete’s stress and recovery time.

Made from a blend of silicon and polycarbonate materials, the Rhythm24 comes with a soft, easily replaceable elastic strap that attaches to an athlete’s arm. The straps are available in five colors (black, pink, blue, purple, and green), and can be purchased separately for $15. The Rhythm24 itself is available now and costs $100. Visit the Scosche website to find out more.