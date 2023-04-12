If you’re looking for one of the cheapest TV deals around, head to Amazon. Today, it has the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV for just $280. That’s a huge price cut of $170 compared to the regular price of $450. If you’re in need of a cheap TV for a spare bedroom, kid’s room, or anything else, this is a good buy as it has all the essentials but not much more. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV

The new range of Amazon Fire TVs is unlikely to challenge the best TV brands but it does keep costs down. Besides its 4K resolution, there’s HDR 10 support and HLG so you get a clearer and more vibrant picture than the average TV. Brighter colors will be particularly noticeable if you’re upgrading from a standard 1080p full HD TV while there are four HDMI inputs to hook up all your key devices.

However, the idea behind the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV is that you won’t need anything else. It has Fire TV built into it so you can easily check out over 1 million movies and TV episodes with support for plenty of streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and many more. It’s possible to watch both live and streamed TV with free options for both. There’s also Alexa support so you can find launch, and control your content with your voice. You can also check the weather or sports scores, with thousands of Alexa skills enhancing what can be done here. There’s also support for Dolby Digital Plus if you have a compatible device.

The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV won’t challenge the very best TVs but that’s hardly surprising in this price range. What it does offer is a great-value solution if you need a secondary TV or one that’s suitable for your kids. Not needing to hook up a streaming device is useful while there are still enough HDMI ports for games consoles or similar.

Usually priced at $450, the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV is currently available for $280 at Amazon. It won’t stay at this price for long given how cheap it is, so if you want to benefit from the $170 saving, hit the buy button sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

Editors' Recommendations