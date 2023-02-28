 Skip to main content
This simple trick gets you 54% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Jennifer Allen
By
The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

Right now, you can save big on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and pay only $23 for one instead of $50. A saving of $27 or 54%, you might be wondering what fancy trick you have to perform. It’s simple — check out Woot. The retailer may not sound like the best-known company around but it’s been owned by Amazon since 2010 and offers special daily deals and other limited-time offers you can’t get elsewhere. Even better, Amazon Prime members get free shipping just like if they were buying direct from Amazon. Keen to learn more? We’re here to help.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

An Amazon Fire TV Stick is a small streaming device that you plug into the back of your TV just like a USB flash drive but via the HDMI port. From there, you get access to all your favorite streaming services, immediately making your TV much smarter. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K does all that but adds on 4K support for anyone with a 4K TV. There’s support for leading HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos Audio so you get a great TV or movie-watching experience.

Maybe best of all, you can control it via your voice thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote. It’s possible to adjust the power, volume, and mute buttons on your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver, but you can also search for something to watch with your voice too. It’s simple to use and very intuitive. As you’d expect from one of the best streaming devices, there’s support for every streaming app you can think of from Netflix to Disney+, HBO Max, and dozens more. You can even watch live TV if you have the right live TV subscription.

Related

Incredibly simple to use, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a must-have for anyone keen to make their home entertainment smarter. Normally priced at $50, you can buy it for just $23 right now when you buy from Woot. Woot is an Amazon company so it’s basically the same as if you bought from Amazon direct — except you’re saving 54% off the regular price. If you have a Prime membership, you won’t even have to pay for shipping. The price is around until it sells out so you’ll need to be quick. Hit the buy button now before you miss out.

