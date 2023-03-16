 Skip to main content
If you want to access streaming services but all you have is a non-smart TV, it will be cheaper to buy a streaming device like Amazon’s Fire TV products than to take advantage of TV deals. A flash sale by Amazon makes the devices even more affordable, so it’s all a matter of choosing the model that makes more sense for you. To help you decide, we’ve gathered the offers involving Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV Cube.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $30, was $50

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is very easy to set up — just plug the streaming device into your TV’s HDMI port, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and follow the onscreen instructions. Afterwards, you’ll get access to Amazon’s Fire TV platform so that you can watch all the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, for a cinematic experience in your living room. The streaming stick also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, so you can use voice commands to search for content and launch apps with the help of Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — $35, was $55

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a huge upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for a minimal cost increase, as it’s equipped with a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor and 2GB of RAM for 40% more powerful performance. The streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, so it will be ready to take advantage of the latest Wi-Fi technology once you get it set up in your home — if it’s not yet already there. You’ll also get everything else that’s great about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, including providing access to Amazon’s Fire TV platform, support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $125, was $140

Amazon Fire TV Cube
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is obviously different from the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as it adds elements of the Amazon Echo smart speaker. In addition to allowing you to watch streaming content at 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the Amazon Fire TV Cube comes with a built-in microphone and speaker so that it can accept voice commands for Amazon’s Alexa. The streaming device is twice as powerful as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and it features Wi-Fi 6E support for faster streaming.

