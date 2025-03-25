 Skip to main content
Apple Music supplies DJs with new mixing catalog and tools

By
The Apple Music screen on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple Music is launching a new catalog for DJs to add to their mixing software.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the company said on Tuesday that it is giving DJs, whether experienced and aspiring, a catalog of over 100 million songs for them to add to their mix sets and integrate them into DJ software programs they may already be using, including Serato, AlphaTheta, EngineDJ, DenonDJ, and Numark. Serato shared a video on YouTube demonstrating how the Apple Music catalog will be linked into its program.

In addition to integrating the new catalog into DJ software programs, Apple is also launching its in-house DJ, complete with its own Apple Music category and playlists for DJs to explore. Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic and DJ Mixes at Apple Music, said linking the new Apple Music catalog to DJ software programs will help DJs access their mix sets as fast as they need it.

“Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs. With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware,” Campbell said in a statement. “This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time.”

Apple Music is the latest streaming platform to integrate its music catalog into DJ software programs following Tidal in 2021. bringing its music catalog to Serato, VirtualDJ, Rekordbox, Djay Pro, Tribe XR, and other DJ mixing programs. Spotify allowed DJs to play its music on their programs until it revoked support for them in the summer of 2020. However, it launched an AI-powered DJ in 2023, leveraging OpenAI to mix songs for listeners and speak to them in a synthetic voice when they interact with it.

