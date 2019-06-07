AT&T’s WarnerMedia streaming service will cost a flat $17 a month

Share

AT&T’s plans for its upcoming Netflix competitor are undergoing a major overhaul. A report from the Wall Street Journal claims that AT&T’s service will bundle all of its WarnerMedia properties into a single streaming service that’s expected to cost somewhere between $16 and $17 a month.

That’s a big change. Previously, AT&T announced that it would offer programs from HBO and Cinemax, shows from cable networks like TNT and TBS, and Warner Bros.-produced feature films — all of which AT&T now owns,\ thanks to its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner last fall — via a three-tiered streaming service that split content between movies, television shows, and original productions.

The WarnerMedia streaming service is expected to launch in beta later this year, with an official release coming in 2020. In addition, The Wall Street Journal says that AT&T might offer a second, cheaper subscription plan that will be subsidized by advertisements. It’s not clear exactly how many movies or television shows will be available on the service, although DC flicks like Justice League and Wonder Woman seem like pretty safe bets for inclusion.

Given that HBO costs about $15 on its own through cable providers or HBO’s own streaming package, HBO Now, that $17 price point could be a great value for existing HBO subscribers. However, that would still make AT&T’s service more expensive than its peers. Netflix’s standard package costs $9 per month ($13 for HD, its most popular), a Hulu subscription is $6 (or $12, if you want to skip commercials), and Disney’s upcoming service, Disney Plus, will set you back $7.

In addition, Deadline reports that AT&T is currently trying to figure out how Warner Bros.’ DC Comics-focused streaming service, DC Universe, fits into the company’s future plans. Swamp Thing, DC Universe’s third original live-action series, was canceled mere days after its debut due to a bookkeeping error by the North Carolina government that, once corrected, revealed higher than expected production costs.

As a result, some analysts surmise that AT&T might shutter DC Universe, while folding its other shows, Titans and Doom Patrol, into the larger WarnerMedia service. As of this writing, Titans has been renewed for a second season, while Doom Patrol‘s future remains uncertain.