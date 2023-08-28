AMC original shows will temporarily come to Max in September

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Among the major streaming services, AMC+ has a library of top-tier shows, but not as many subscribers as its rivals. However, some of AMC’s series will soon get a much larger showcase. Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC announced a deal that will temporarily bring several AMC originals to Max under the banner AMC+ Picks on Max starting September 1. Additionally, AMC+ Picks on Max will be ad-free, and it will be available on all tiers of Max at no additional charge.

Certain shows, like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead will not be included in this deal because the streaming rights to those series are locked up with Netflix. However, many other series from AMC and BBC America are included, including Killing Eve seasons 1-4, Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-7, Interview with the Vampire season 1, Dark Winds season 1, and A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3.

The catch to this deal is that it will only run for two months on Max. Beyond that, the AMC shows will presumably revert to being AMC+ exclusives.

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” said AMC Studios President Dan McDermott in a statement. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

Recommended Videos

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” added Warner Bros. Discovery’s Meredith Gertler. “The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”

AMC+ Picks on Max will run through October 31. And that dovetails nicely with CNN Max, which hits the service on September 27.

Editors' Recommendations