 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

CNN+ is back from the dead as CNN Max debuts Sept. 27

Phil Nickinson
By
The now-defunct CNN+ lived only for a month before execs killed it in 2022.
The now-defunct CNN+ lived only for a month before execs killed it in 2022. CNN+ / Digital Trends

Forget CNN+. It’s now CNN Max. Sort of.

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, today announced that all subscribers in the U.S. will get “CNN Max” starting on September 27. It’s not to be confused with CNN+, however, the short-lived streaming service from CNN that looked to capitalize on the CNN brand with a wealth of new content before it was unceremoniously canceled after about a month of life amidst the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. (Both CNN and HBO Max were owned by Warner Bros. at the time and now fall under the new umbrella company.

If that little trip down memory lane isn’t confusing enough, CNN Max is being billed as part of an “open beta for news that will enable experimentation with product features, content offerings, and original storytelling, all with the input and feedback from the Max community.”

Related

And that, by the way, sounds a whole heck of a lot like how CNN+ was positioned before execs killed it. CNN+ had product features. And content offerings. And original storytelling. And it had (or was going to have) what effectively amounted to input and feedback from curated comment sections. This new iteration perhaps feels a little more tilted toward the live news side of the equation, but there’s still a lot of overlap. Here’s out the press release puts it:

Recommended Videos

“Featuring the most notable worldwide CNN anchors, the new service will include new programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience like CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield, and CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto. Jim Sciutto will also lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons. CNN Max will additionally feature Amanpour, Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, and other anchors, correspondents, and contributors.”

The press release also said, “This new 24/7 streaming service will bring the immediacy and value of global breaking news with top analysis, context, and reporting across all the biggest stories in the world to the Max streaming audience and enhance the product with the convenience of viewing news at anytime, anywhere, and on any screen.”

Unlike CNN+, though, CNN Max won’t be a completely separate streaming service with its own apps and platform.

“As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be The One to Watch for all members of a household,” JB Perrette, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, said in the press release. “CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV. This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience.”

Presumably this open beta will last longer than a month this time. Tune in on September 27 to check it out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Discovery+ reportedly won’t be killed off
Discovery+ app icon on Apple TV homescreen.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, today reports that Warner Bros. Discovery has changed plans to completely merge the Discovery+ streaming service with HBO Max and instead will allow the former to live on as a separate subscription.

Official details about the new service remain extremely scarce, including what it'll be called. But it's still in the works, and WSJ says that the plan is for Discovery+ to remain as a lower-cost option with less content. The new service would include Discovery content alongside HBO content, plus more from the greater Warner Bros. catalog, and is expected to be available later this year.

Read more
Creature Commandos: Who are these DC heroes James Gunn will bring to HBO Max?
The Creature Commandos in "DC Nation Shorts."

DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced that he is writing and producing an HBO Max animated series about the superhero team, the Creature Commandos. This show is one of the many projects that Gunn revealed will be part of the first chapter of his reboot of the DC Universe. When speaking about the series, Gunn said that DC would "have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," meaning audiences could see these heroes crossover into live-action in the future.

The Creature Commandos are an unusual choice for a superhero series, given their less-than-notable status in the comics world. Despite this, Gunn has surprised audiences before by taking D-list characters Peacemaker and the Guardians of the Galaxy and making them stars overnight. The team also fits with the theme of the DCU's first chapter, which is aptly titled "Gods and Monsters." Even so, it wouldn't hurt to know more about this odd batch of heroes before they roll out onto HBO Max.
Comic book origins

Read more
Ad-free HBO Max is about to get more expensive
HBO Max app icon on Apple TV.

Price increases aren't exactly unheard of in the streaming space. But HBO Max has seen its monthly rates remain steady since it launched in May 2020. That's finally going to change, though, with the ad-free tier increasing but $1 a month to $16 (plus tax), starting on or after February 11. Existing customers will see the price increase in the first billing cycle after that date — and new subscribers get to enjoy the new price now.

“This price increase of $1 will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” HBO Max said in an e-mailed statement.

Read more