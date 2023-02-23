 Skip to main content
Buy Beats Fit Pro earbuds and get a $25 Amazon gift card

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds and their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Looking for headphone deals involving Apple’s AirPods Pro? Before you make that purchase, you may want to consider going for the Beats Fit Pro instead. The wireless earbuds are cheaper at $200 compared to the second-generation AirPods Pro at $250, and every purchase will come with a $25 Amazon gift card that you can use on other products on the platform. You need to process the transaction as soon as possible though, because it’s unclear until when you’ll be getting the free gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

The first thing that you’ll notice about the Beats Fit Pro is their wingtips, which will help keep the wireless earbuds in place during intense workouts or long running sessions by fitting into your upper ear. The wingtips will be comfortable because they’re made from soft silicone rubber, while the silicone eartips come with three choices to help you find the perfect size. Once the Beats Fit Pro are in your ears, they can stay there for up to 7 hours before you need to recharge them, and you’ve got a total of 24 hours of usage when you include the juice from their charging case.

The Beats Fit Pro are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which enables features such as automatic switching between devices, audio sharing with other Beats headphones and AirPods, and hands-free voice commands with Apple’s Siri. The wireless earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices though, and they come with active noise cancelling to block distractions and a transparency mode to let you listen to your surroundings without having to take them out of your ears. The Beats Fit Pro also support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, so sounds will adjust depending on the movements of your head.

If you’re convinced with the Beats Fit Pro, you should hurry up and buy the wireless earbuds from Amazon for $200 so that you can get a $25 gift card. There’s no information on when the offer will end, but you need to assume that there’s not much time left. To make sure that you get the free gift card, add the Beats Fit Pro to your cart and check out immediately.

Best Apple Presidents Day Deals: AirPods, iMac, Apple Watch
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
February 20, 2023
The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.

With President's Day sales upon us, now is the perfect time to grab some Apple gear if you've been waiting for some great deals. While it's true that we don't often see big discounts with Apple, all of them are appreciated, and luckily there are a couple of nice deals out there that are surprising.
Top 5 Apple Presidents Day Deals
Apple AirPods Pro -- $200, was $249

If you want to experience the high fidelity of the AirPods Pro without paying for an arm and a leg, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is a great option. The Airpods Pro 2 are a vast improvement across the board on the Gen 1s, such as the new drivers that provide a more consistent sound across frequencies and more clarity overall. Noise Cancelling was also improved and is comparable to the Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II, which is saying something considering Bose has excellent noise-canceling tech. Ironically, the charging case remains exactly the same, with about 24 hours of charging time, which is roughly four full charges. Combine that with the six-hour charge in the buds, and you have a total of 30 hours, much more than many other comparable headphones. Of course, if these specs and the discounted price don't do it for you, there are a few other great AirPods deals you can check out.

This Bose QC45 Presidents Day headphone deal ends tonight
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 20, 2023
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Today’s Presidents Day sales make for one of the best days of the year to buy a new set of headphones. There are a lot of headphone deals taking place today, but none as exciting as what you can find at Best Buy, where you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for just $279. These headphones would regularly set you back $329, which makes this deal worth a savings of $50. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as it ends at midnight.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
You can rarely go wrong with anything made by Bose, as it’s one of the premier names in consumer audio. And while Bose makes a number of different headphones for a number of different needs, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of immersion, comfort, and sound quality. With their world-class noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your work day without being distracted by noisy surroundings, or immerse yourself in your favorite home theater content. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are made to compete with even the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Best Apple AirPods alternatives for 2023: from Bose, Sony, Marshall, and more
Derek Malcolm
Simon Cohen
Michael Bizzaco
By Derek Malcolm , Simon Cohen and Michael Bizzaco
February 20, 2023
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Apple has done more than most companies when it comes to advancing the popularity and technology of in-ear true wireless earbuds. Not only has their glossy white design profile become an immediately recognizable status symbol, but Apple has fostered technologies such as active noise cancellation (ANC), voice-assistant support with Siri, and some pretty advanced and immersive surround sound with its Spatial Audio.

If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds and are considering either the Apple AirPods (the latest version is the 3rd generation) or Apple's flagship AirPods Pro (2nd-gen), we're sure you've already discovered that all that tech and cachet comes at a premium price -- $169 and $249, respectively (or $129 for a pair of 2nd-gen AirPods).

