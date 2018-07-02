Put your home theater to the test with these spectacular Blu-ray releases

We all know you didn’t just build an incredible home theater so you could have it all to yourself all the time. You’re itching to show it off any chance you get, and that’s perfectly natural. After all, if your subwoofer(s) shakes the art right off the walls when the action picks up but nobody but you is there to see, hear, and feel it, did it actually happen?
Nah, you’ve got enough big fish stories; best to show off your awesome creation with your friends and family. But what do you show it off with? What movies will best display your TV’s incredible contrast, color, and resolution? What flick will kick your subs into overdrive and light up every single channel of surround, immersing you in a dizzying swirl of hard-core digital cinema soundscape?
That’s what this list is all about. There’s no way we could put all the greats in here – that would just take too long. But we do have our favorites, and we’re eager to share them with you and explain why they make such great demonstrations. Trust us when we tell you, these Blu-ray picks have got what it takes to make your system shine and turn your guests green with envy.
Movies
‘Black Panther‘
A megahit for Marvel and an outstanding success by any means, Black Panther is a departure from what we’ve seen in superhero films recently, as well as a reminder of why we love them in the first place. Helmed by Creed director Ryan Coogler and based on a script by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther takes place in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, a beautiful setting which serves as a perfect backdrop to the film’s jaw-dropping action sequences. This disc is worth it for the film’s spectacular car chase sequence alone, but thankfully it offers much more.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC (23.80 Mbps)
|1080p
|2.39:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘
The Star Wars franchise is no stranger to overzealous fans, with some so disappointed in the film that they started a campaign to remake the movie. We, on the other hand, liked it quite a bit, and if you fall into that camp, this is a perfect Blu-ray for your home theater. With lightsabers, space battles, and other the other things you associate with Star Wars, The Last Jedi also has a few surprises and tricks up its sleeve. If you need one more bit of proof that this disc will give your home theater a workout, we’ll give it to you in three words: Supreme Leader Snoke.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC (30.90 Mbps)
|1080p
|2.39:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
‘Pacific Rim: Uprising‘
Giant robots fighting giant monsters. There’s a good chance that the very concept of Pacific Rim franchise along has you looking to purchase this for your home theater, regardless of whether or not you saw Pacific Rim: Uprising in the theater. While the movie may not be the sucker punch that the first one was, the sheer level of spectacle has increased to the point that it may be difficult to keep from cheering during some of Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s more knock-down, drag-out sequences, and that’s a very good thing.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC
|1080p
|2.40:1
|2.39:1
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
‘The Revenant‘
Not only is The Revenant the film that finally put an Oscar for Best Actor in Leonardo DiCaprio’s hands, it’s a visually stunning and emotionally powerful film that also earned awards for Best Director and Best Cinematography. Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s iconic natural lighting and uninterrupted single-take shots meld with Alejandro Iñárritu’s brilliant vision for an engrossing atmosphere that takes you back to the harsh life of the American frontier in 1823. The film sees frontiersman Hugh Glass (DiCaprio) embark on a journey of vengeance and survival through breathtaking vistas that show off the raw beauty of the American wilderness like few films before it.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC (26.00 Mbps)
|1080p
|2.39:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘
Director George Miller returns to the Mad Max franchise in a glorious way with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Starring Tom Hardy as the iconic Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as the mutiny-happy Imperator Furiosa, the film follows up on the deserted world reeling from the effects of a nuclear holocaust from the original franchise (miraculously) without skipping a beat. When the film released worldwide during the spring of 2015, theater-goers gushed at its over-the-top action sequences, captivating cinematography, and unique art direction. It’s no wonder a sizable amount of Oscar buzz started flowing immediately following its release; Mad Max: Fury Road is a must-own for anyone with even a decent home theater setup.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC (24.88 Mbps)
|1080p
|2.40:1
|2.39:1
|Dolby TrueHD 7.1, Dolby Atmos
‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘
One of the pleasant surprises coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late, Guardians of the Galaxy has everything fans of adventure movies crave. Exciting action, big, powerful audio, and thrilling CGI sequences keep this Chris Pratt-vehicle churning from beginning to end. The attack scene in the final act of Guardians of the Galaxy remains one of the most magnificent set pieces relative to any MCU film, and one which makes this a joy to watch on your big screen.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC
|1080p
|2.40:1, 1.78:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1
‘Finding Dory‘
Pixar’s sequel to the smash hit Finding Nemo, Finding Dory offers yet another oceanic adventure loaded with heart-warming moments and grand spectacle. In the film, everyone’s favorite forgetful fish, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), suddenly recalls childhood memories of her parents and sets off on a journey to find them. Her friends Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence) join Dory and other memorable characters, all of whom are gorgeously animated and take on striking clarity in high definition. The brilliant undersea colors and forms make for an excellent way to show off your home theater, while the above-water scenes may be even more breathtaking.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC
|1080p
|1.77:1
|1.85:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
