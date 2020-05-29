Hulu may be best known as a place to catch up on all of your favorite TV shows, often while the current season is airing. But this streaming service offers a whole lot more. Hulu has an enormous library of feature films as well, covering a broad range of categories. That includes a great year-round selection of Christmas movies.

Everybody could use a little holiday spirit from time to time. When you’re looking for a little jingle bell lift, Hulu’s a great place to go to satisfy your Christmas craving. For your viewing pleasure, we’ve put together the best Christmas movies currently streaming on Hulu.

Looking for something else? We’ve also rounded up the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Brady Bunch is back for the holidays in this 1988 CBS TV movie. Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol Brady (Florence Henderson) can’t wait to spend the Christmas holiday with their six adult children and their friend Alice, but a confluence of issues may prevent the holiday get-together from happening at all. Every Brady child seems to have a problem going on. When their father is trapped in a collapsed building, however, they’ll all have to set aside their issues to help make a Christmas miracle happen.

IMDb: 6.0

Genre: Comedy, Holiday, Family

Stars: Robert Reed, Florence Henderson

Director: Paul Baldwin

Rating: PG

Runtime: 94 minutes

Watch on Hulu

In a modern holiday take on the classic fairytale, hardworking event planner Angie Wells plans to let loose at the annual Christmasquerade Ball, but things take a romantic turn when she meets wealthy playboy Nicholas Karmichael. Nicholas must marry to retain his inheritance and sets out to find the masked woman who stole his heart at the ball. While he searches for her, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running her own business or following her heart.

IMDb: 6.1

Genre: Holiday, Romance

Stars: Emma Rigby, Peter Porte

Director: Tosca Musk

Rating: PG

Runtime: 93 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Darcy has been striving for the perfect Christmas since childhood. When she stumbles across an enchanted figurine, she magically wakes up in a Christmas village in Ireland where all of her perfect Christmas dreams finally come true.

IMDb: 5.6

Genre: Romance, Holiday

Stars: Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas

Director: David Jackson

Rating: PG

Runtime: 89 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Caroline, unhappy in her marriage, plans to file for divorce. On her way to file the paperwork, however, she’s in an accident and everything in her life is turned upside down. Caroline begins to experience amnesia, and her husband takes it upon himself to do everything in his power to make all of his past wrongdoings right. He’ll do whatever it takes to make her fall in love with him again.

IMDb: 5.7

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Stars: Katrina Begin, Tilky Jones

Director: Danny Buday

Rating: PG

Runtime: 90 minutes

Watch on Hulu

New York City ad exec Holly Maddux wants it all: The perfect job, the perfect life, and the perfect man to sweep her off her feet. One day, after slipping and hitting her head, she wakes up to find the perfect man waiting for her. Holly is smitten with the mysterious new beaux, only there’s a problem. He’s a mannequin that’s come to life. Now, Holly must decide what “perfect” really means, and if she can truly have both the perfect life and real love.

IMDb: 5.5

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Stars: Claire Coffee, Ryan McPartlin

Director: Jim Fall

Rating: PG

Runtime: 84 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Editors' Recommendations