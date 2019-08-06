Get your stream on with our list of the best Kodi add-ons

Home Theater

Josh Levenson
By

Kodi is more than just a portal to pirated content; it’s a melting pot for your entire (legal) media collection. Pair that with the host of different add-ons available for the software, which let you do everything from stream video from PlayStation Vue to listen to music through SoundCloud, and you can create an entertainment experience akin to that of the Apple TV and Google Chromecast — without specialized hardware.

But in order to use Kodi to tap into a larger catalog of material than what you have stored locally in a manner that’s on par with that of a dedicated streaming stick or set-top box, like the aforementioned Apple TV and Google Chromecast, you’re going to need to assemble a crack team of add-ons to do all the heavy lifting. That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up all of the best Kodi add-ons available right now.

How to install a Kodi add-on

Before we start sifting through the best Kodi add-ons, we need to first turn our attention to how to download an add-on. Fortunately, it couldn’t be easier — locate and select the Browse Add-on Repository option in Kodi, and filter by the various categories until you find the section you’re after. Track down the add-on, then hit Install. Just keep in mind that this will only show add-ons available from the official Kodi repository.

Now, let’s get started.

FilmOn TV

filmon treated as cable provider

You won’t find a more cable-like viewing experience on Kodi than FilmOn TV, and that’s because, in the eyes of controversial U.S. District Judge George Wu, FilmOn is a cable provider. But we digress. The service has one of the largest collections of both free and top-tier premium material, including award-winning A-list movies and must-see cable shows, spread across an on-demand platform and 600 live channels.

HDHomeRun

best kodi add ons hdhomerun app

We’ve all been there. You recorded something on the DVR downstairs and wanted to watch it that evening in bed. Too comfortable to move, you settle for something else, while the thought of what you could be watching eats you up inside. OK, maybe that was a bit of an exaggeration, but with HDHomeRun you can view content on your HDHomeRun DVR through Kodi — anywhere. Provided you have Wi-Fi, of course.

PlayStation Vue

how to watch the nba finals online playstation vue lifestyle

While there are more affordable options out there, PlayStation Vue is one of the bulkiest streaming services for cord-cutters, with the most basic bundle offering access to more than 45 live channels, including Disney Channel, ESPN, E!, FX, and all the major networks. So, if you’re looking to use Kodi to replace your Comcast subscription, you won’t find a more extensive source of live content than Vue.

Plex

plex time shift tv live

Have a Plex Media Server? You can access it from Kodi. Just download the Plex add-on, link your account (a Plex Pass subscription is required to do this, which will set you back $5 per month, $40 per year, or $120 for a lifetime membership), and then you’ll be able to stream all the material stored on your server, such as DVR recordings, movies, shows, music, and home movies. Again, no extra hardware needed.

Pluto TV

best kodi add ons pluto tv 1

Don’t have cash to burn? Pluto TV is home to more than a hundred channels and thousands of movies and TV shows, and it won’t run you a dime. Being free, the selection of content isn’t the best out there, with the catalog consisting of curated rerun channels, aging movies, and canceled shows — if you don’t want to wait a decade to watch the last season of Game of Thrones, you’ll need PlayStation Vue.

SoundCloud

best kodi add ons soundcloud mac lifestyle

If you haven’t followed our guide to download your favorite songs from SoundCloud or local storage (the main purpose of Kodi), you’ll want to take advantage of the SoundCloud add-on to stream them live. The experience itself is rather similar to that of SoundCloud for Chromecast — though it isn’t quite as simple to use, nor is it as streamlined — with the option to stream saved tunes and search for fresh material.

Twitch

best kodi add ons twitch

Gamers, rejoice! There’s a Twitch add-on for Kodi, and it works much the same as its Chromecast counterpart, letting you watch the action unfold as it happens. You can also log in and view your list of preferred streamers, browse by featured streams and the most popular games, and even participate in chat. Just keep in mind that the interface itself is a rather clunky and monotonous, so it’ll take some getting used to.

YouTube

youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone

There’s no shortage of fantastic material on YouTube — ranging from informative documentaries to humorous sketches. Just sign in to your Google Account and all of your subscriptions will surface, so you can keep up to date with your favorite YouTubers. This allows you to tune in to your favorite content when it’s uploaded on the big screen with no streaming stick required.

There’s more!

That’s a selection of the best Kodi add-ons, available from the official Kodi repository. There are hundreds of thousands of other add-ons out there, from independent repositories, which introduce sources that aren’t supported by their respective owners like Netflix. It’s worth noting that such add-ons aren’t illegal since an active membership is still required — they just take a bit of tinkering to get working.

