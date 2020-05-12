NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock was released on April 15 to a limited audience of Comcast subscribers, with plans to debut the service nationally on July 15. While NBCUniversal’s service has made it clear that it sees itself as a new take on cable, with an impressive lineup of new and classic television series from the NBCU archives, their content library goes well beyond just TV.

Peacock will also offer more than 600 films in its first year after launch, drawing from the extensive libraries of Universal, DreamWorks, and Illumination. With a number of theme park-inspiring classics in the mix, as well as action-packed franchises and some original movies, Peacock has a lot to choose from. But who has time to sift through everything? Don’t worry, we’ve found the best movies currently available on Peacock for you.

Steven Spielberg’s classic film about an alien who accidentally finds himself on Earth was nominated for nine Oscars, winning four. This sci-fi adventure is a remarkable portrait of childhood, drawing a line in the sand between the mysteries of being young and the intense, paranoid world of grown-ups. Elliott (Henry Thomas) lives with his single mother (Dee Wallace), his older brother Michael (Robert MacNaughton), and his younger sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore). One day, while exploring in the backyard, he senses something watching him in the woods. Sure enough, an alien botanist has been mistakenly left behind after a scientific mission in Elliott’s backyard. As Elliott attempts to help him get home, he discovers that they can communicate telepathically. The two form a friendship and Elliott becomes determined to save the alien before government scientists get ahold of him.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Rating: PG

Genre: Kids & Family, Science Fiction & Fantasy

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Written By: Melissa Mathison

Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Drew Barrymore

Runtime: 114 minutes

Another Spielberg classic, Jurassic Park won three Oscars, was a box-office juggernaut, spawned a massive franchise, and is considered a groundbreaking film for special effects. Not too shabby, huh? The film follows two paleontologists, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), who are invited by eccentric millionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) to preview his new amusement park on an island off of Costa Rica. The conceit? Hammond has cloned DNA harvested from pre-historic insects to create living dinosaurs. Accompanied by a cynical scientist and Hammond’s grandchildren, the doctors tour the park, only to discover that it’s woefully unprepared for the weather. When a tropical storm hits, chaos reigns.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Written By: John Michael Crichton, Michael Crichton, David Koepp, Malia Scotch Marmo

Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Richard Attenborough, Jeff Goldblum

Runtime: 126 minutes

When 11-year-old Billy Elliot (Jamie Bell), a miner’s son in Northern England, stumbles upon a ballet class on his way to boxing lessons, his life is changed. He joins the class and hides it from his traditional, widowed father and his overbearing brother, only to find that he has an extraordinary amount of raw talent. When his instructor, Mrs. Wilkinson (Julie Walters), encourages him to try out for the Royal Ballet, his father and brother find out and forbid him to continue. Billy is caught between his responsibility toward and love for his family and his undeniable gift.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Rating: R

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical & Performing Arts

Directed By: Stephen Daldry

Written By: Lee Hall

Starring: Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Gary Lewis

Runtime: 110 minutes

Christian Bale leads a star-studded cast in this adaptation of the controversial novel about the dark side of yuppie culture in the 1980s. Patrick Bateman (Bale) is a Wall Street yuppie, obsessed with success, status, style, and power. On the surface he seems to have it all: Good looks, money, charm, and a stunning fiancée (Reese Witherspoon). However, he’s also a murderous sociopath who rapes and kills both strangers and acquaintances at will. American Psycho is terrifying and gruesome, yet maintains a strange sense of humor, borne out through Bateman’s obsessive personality and delusions of grandeur.

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

Rating: R

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror, Mystery & Suspense

Directed By: Mary Harron

Written By: Guinevere Turner, Mary Harron

Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto

Runtime: 97 minutes

“If you build it, he will come.” That’s the message Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) hears that makes him construct a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield. At first, “he” appears to be the ghost of disgraced player Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta), who materializes in the field. As time goes on, however, Ray keeps hearing messages from a disembodied voice. Soon, he discovers that his field is meant to give a second chance to people who have sacrificed parts of their lives. From writer Terence Mann (James Earl Jones) to general practitioner Doc Graham (Burt Lancaster), Ray finds that his magical field has the power to restore something special to those who need it. The field resides in Dyersville, Iowa, and still attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Rating: R

Genre: Drama, Kids & Family, Science Fiction & Fantasy, Sports & Fitness

Directed By: Phil Alden Robinson

Written By: Phil Alden Robinson

Starring: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones

Runtime: 106 minutes

One of the most beloved franchises in Hollywood history, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best-selling novel set a new standard for popcorn blockbusters. Amity Island (based on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusettes) is a peaceful resort island that depends on tourist dollars in the summer. However, when mangled bodies start turning up on the beach, Police Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) suspects there is a killer shark on the prowl. Mayor Vaughn (Murray Hamilton), however, can’t abide the beaches being closed on the July Fourth holiday and refuses to put the island on a business-killing shark alert. As the shark continues to kill, Brody takes matters into his own hands, setting out with help from a visiting ichthyologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and fisherman Quint (Robert Shaw) to kill the shark themselves.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Rating: PG

Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Written By: Howard Sackler, Carl Gottlieb, Peter Benchley

Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Runtime: 124 minutes

Set on an island off the coast of New England in the summer of 1965, Moonrise Kingdom follows two 12-year-olds as the fall in love, make a secret pact, and run away into the wilderness together. As authorities try to hunt them down, a violent storm is brewing, pushing the peaceful community to the absolute limits of its sanity. The authorities are led by a star-studded group of adults including Bruce Willis, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton, all acting in Wes Anderson’s traditionally quippy style.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Comedy

Directed By: Wes Anderson

Written By: Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola

Starring: Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand

Runtime: 94 minutes

Sissy Spacek won a Best Actor Oscar for her portrayal of Loretta Lynn, one of the first female superstars in country music and most defining voices in the genre. With a hard-country voice and bold lyrics about wives who wouldn’t be pushed around by their husbands, Lynn introduced a feminist mindset to Nashville after the women’s liberation movement. Coal Miner’s Daughter tells Lynn’s story growing up as one of eight children in a coal-mining family in Butcher Holler, Kentucky, getting married at just 13 years old, and becoming a mother of four by age 20. Against all those odds, her and her husband Mooney (Tommy Lee Jones) stuck their noses to the grindstone and propelled Lynn to superstardom.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Rating: PG

Genre: Drama, Musical & Performing Arts

Directed By: Michael Apted

Written By: Tom Rickman

Starring: Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones, Beverly D’Angelo

Runtime: 125 minutes

DreamWorks’ beloved fairy tale parody evolved into a trilogy and even inspired a Tony-winning Broadway musical. In the original film, the evil Lord Farquaad decides he’d like to expand his empire, banishing all fairy tale creatures from his domain. He doesn’t bargain, however, that the fairy tale creatures would all take refuge on the land of an ornery, solitary ogre named Shrek. Desperate to keep his land and get all these dang creatures off of it, Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona and deliver her to Farquaad so that he may become king. Shrek sets off on a quest with his loyal, talking donkey friend to rescue the princess from a fire-breathing dragon. But the princess, it turns out, has a secret of her own.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Rating: PG

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

Directed By: Vicky Jenson, Andrew Adamson

Written By: Joe Stillman, Roger S.H. Schulman, Terry Rossio, Ted Elliott, Conrad Vernon, Cody Cameron

Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy

Runtime: 93 minutes

You’ve probably heard of Despicable Me for one reason: The Minions. Despicable Me was the film that introduced the world to the strange, gibberish-speaking little yellow blobs on legs. Kids love ’em, parents don’t get ’em, but the Despicable Me franchise is working on a fifth film so they’re clearly doing something right. When a mysterious criminal mastermind steals one of the pyramids in Egypt, evil genius Gru (Steve Carell) is deeply jealous. He hasn’t made the headlines since he and his Minions stole the Times Square JumboTron way back when. His real ambition, however, is to steal the moon. When he steals the shrink-ray that is central to his plans, however, the cunning super-nerd Vector (Jason Segel) steals it back! To defeat Vector, Gru enlists the help of three cookie-selling orphans. But, as he prepares to pull off his greatest heist yet, he makes the unfortunate discovery that these orphans have come to care about him, a feeling he’s never encountered.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Rating: PG

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

Directed By: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

Written By: Ken Daurio Cinco Paul

Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand

Runtime: 95 minutes

