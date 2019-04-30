Share

Beats headphones are incredibly popular, but at their full price of $300 they may equally be incredibly expensive for some. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in select color combinations at a $120 discount, or 40% off their normal retail price.

The discount applies to two models: the Ultra Violet Collection and the Neighborhood Collection in Brick Red. Those are the only two models we were able to find that were both discounted and available: other discounted color schemes are currently sold out and the remainder still are selling for full price.

Either way, $180 is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday when Target slashed Solo3 prices for holiday shoppers. Given the Solo3’s are currently one of Beats higher-end models and a current-generation product, it’s rare to see them on sale this cheap. You’ll want to act quickly to take advantage of this sale price, as other discounted styles have already sold out.

While not the best headphones on the market in terms of sound quality — possibly making them less desirable to true audiophiles — the Solo3s are solid wireless headphones for everyday users. The battery life is impressive, offering up to 40 hours of use with including quick charging capabilities, and their overall design is quite sleek — with equally eye-catching color.

The Beats Solo3 features a compact on-ear design with folding earcups, making them a great alternative to those earbuds for listening to your music on the go. It uses Bluetooth to connect to your device, and when connected to a phone, the included microphone and on-ear controls allow you to control your music while also being able to place and receive calls.

Since Beats is now an Apple company, you can also get three free months of Apple Music with your purchase — as long as you’re a new subscriber.

With Best Buy, standard shipping is included in the price — which typically will take a few days. You might get lucky however and have one of the on-sale models available at your local store, so be sure to check before you order yours.

If the Solo3’s are still too expensive for you, be sure to check our deals page for other options. There have been quite a few sales on headphones from several manufacturers lately, so be sure to take a look through the current deals we’ve found.