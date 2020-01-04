Arlo wire-free security camera systems have populated the top spot of our Best Security Cameras list for several years. Each new generation of Arlo cameras, especially the Arlo Pro models, bumps up the protection and video quality levels. Starting the new year and new decade, Amazon slashed the prices on select Arlo Pro wireless security systems.

We’ve found the best discounts on Arlo wire-free security camera systems from Amazon in three generations, the Arlo Pro, Pro 2, and Pro 3. Amazon’s best deals are for 2-camera systems that include a required base unit and the cameras. We’ve included add-on cameras for each model, which Amazon also has on sale. Arlo supports mixed camera models in the same network, so if you already have one or more Arlo security cameras installed, you can add any of the cameras below. Whether you’re setting your first camera system or adding an existing Arlo configuration, these sic deals can help you save up to $187.

Arlo Pro 3 smart home security camera systems

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System — $61 off



The Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System is the latest generation, the model Digital Trends recently named the best wireless security camera for 2020. The new features in the Pro 3 cameras include 2K resolution video, a 160-degree viewing angle, HDR, and both color and black and white night vision. There’s also a new integrated spotlight in each Arlo Pro 3 camera.

After you connect the Arlo base station to your home Wi-Fi network, you can place the wireless cameras anywhere in reach of the Wi-Fi signal. Magnetic mounts make installation easy and fast. Each camera supports two-way talk, and the base station has a siren.

In addition to the Arlo mobile app, you can also control the Arlo Pro 3 with Alexa or Google Assistant to direct send alerts, view live video feeds and stored clips, talk with visitors, and turn on the spotlight. The Arlo Pro 3 system comes with three months of Arlo Smart cloud storage service with 30-day recording storage.

Normally priced at $500, the Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System is $439 during this sale.

Buy Now

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security Add-On Camera — $15 off



The Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security Add-On Camera is an easy way to add a latest generation Arlo camera to an existing Arlo configuration. Usually $200, the Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security Add-On Camera is discounted to $185 for this sale.

Buy Now

Arlo Pro 2 smart home security camera systems

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security 2-Camera System — $187 off



The previous Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security 2-Camera System is still a robust setup that’s enough for many homeowners, especially with its reduced sales price. The weatherproof and wire-free Pro 2 cameras record in 1080 full HD video with a 130-degree field of view and night vision and include two-way talk. If you don’t care about the Pro 3’s 2K video and spotlight features, the Pro 2 2-camera system is the sweet spot among the three generations in this sale.

Regularly priced $480, the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security 2-Camera System is reduced to $293 for this sale. If you want a very capable security camera system but don’t need the latest and greatest, snap up this excellent deal.

Buy Now

Arlo Pro 2 Add-on Camera — $90 off



Amazon also cut the price of the Arlo Pro 2 Add-on Camera, and it’s a better deal than the other models. Ordinarily $220, the Arlo Pro 2 Add-on Camera is $130 during this sale.

Buy Now

Arlo Pro smart home security camera systems

Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security 2-Camera System — $155 off



The Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security 2-Camera System with 720p HD video, 110-degree field of view, night vision, and 2-way audio is an excellent system, with motion detection, and indoor and outdoor operation. The sale price on the Arlo Pro two-camera kit is $28 lower than the Pro 2 system with two cameras, but the extra cost-savings may not be worth losing the Pro 2’s higher resolution and greater field of view.

Instead of the usual $420 price, Amazon reduced the price of the Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security 2-Camera System to $265 during this sale.

Buy Now

Arlo Pro Add-on Camera — $45 off



The Arlo Pro Add-on Camera is normally priced at $190, but you can get it on sale for $145. Because the Arlo Pro 2 Add-on Camera is on sale for just $130, there’s no compelling argument for this model unless the Pro 2 Add-on is out of stock.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations