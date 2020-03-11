Best Buy has just started accepting pre-orders for the brand-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. Pricing is set at $199.99 for the former (taking over from the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which is now on sale for $169.99) and $229.99 for the latter, with orders set to arrive as soon as April 8.

Announced on March 11, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are the latest additions to Ring’s popular Video Doorbell lineup, sitting alongside the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Video Doorbell Elite — both of which need to be hard-wired before use.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus don’t, however. Just like the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell 2, these can be wired into a home circuit or they can be powered by a rechargeable battery that comes in the box. This can last for up to 12 months on a single charge.

What’s new, Ring Video Doorbell 3 (Plus)?

So, we already know what the Ring Video Doorbell does: It lets you monitor the front of your home, using two-way audio to communicate with visitors and (hopefully) deter potential intruders. But what exciting new features do the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus bring to the table?

Well, there’s just one and it’s only present on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. A first-to-market feature for wireless doorbells, it’s called Pre-Roll and it works by shooting an additional four seconds of video before motion is detected, building a more complete picture of the events that unfolded.

What’s the deal with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, then? It’s a refreshed model of the Ring Video Doorbell 2, introducing some minor hardware improvements. These include support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Dual-Band Wi-Fi and a redesigned faceplate and mounting bracket that are easier to use.

Most notably, there’s a new ‘Near’ motion zone that can be configured to monitor an area spanning 5 to 15 feet in front of the camera. This should eliminate alerts for movement on the other side of the street — something that has been irking owners since the first model debuted back in 2013.

Best of all, it looks the same and functions the same, and that’s music to our ears. After all, it’s that trademark blend that won the Ring Video Doorbell 2 the top spot in our selection of the Best Video Doorbells (although that will probably change now that the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is finally here).

To put it simply: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Ring hasn’t — it just improved it.

Is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 (Plus) safe?

Anything electronic can be hacked, including Apple iPads, Samsung 4K TVs, and even the Ring Video Doorbell 3. There are, however, several steps you can take to make the device more secure. In Ring’s case, it mandates that all users must protect their account using Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

2FA makes it much harder for beady-eyed hackers to gain access to your Ring Video Doorbell 2 as it acts as another barrier for them to overcome — a barrier that’s far more difficult to penetrate than a standard password. This is because 2FA requires access to a secure code sent to your mobile device.

So yes, it’s safe.

Rather see the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in person before pulling the trigger? Best Buy will have them in store from April 12, with it being the exclusive retailer for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in the U.S.

