Prime Day: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 price slashed by $80

Albert Bassili
Man wearing Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones.

If you live in the city, you know how loud things can get, and having a good pair of noise-canceling headphones is important. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day headphone deals to take advantage of, including this one on the Bose Noice Cancelling Headphones 700. You can grab them from Amazon for $299, rather than the usual $379 they go for, which is a substantial $80 discount for one of the best headphones you can grab for less than $300.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose Noice Canceling Headphone 700 are a set of headphones that we regularly recommend for their Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) capabilities. If you’re familiar with previous headphones from Bose, such as the QC 35 II, then you might be surprised that the ANC is slightly different on the Bose NC 700, with more static high-frequency sounds being canceled out than before. This makes it great for situations where you have a lot of high-pitched noise, such as with construction work or air travel, where the high-pitched engine whine can be tiring. Similarly, the NC 700 has departed from the typical design of the headphones that had a swivel, and the band is instead affixed to the cups, which means much less give, although it’s not a big issue.

As for audio quality, there’s the typical Bose beautification you can expect with a boost in the upper mids and lower treble, which is great for more laid-back tracks and fairs well when you compare the Sony WH-1000XM4 vs. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in terms of audio quality. When it comes to voice quality, the Bose NC 700s are probably the best noise-canceling headphones for call quality and do an excellent job of canceling out all the annoying background noises. Regarding battery life, it’s also pretty good, with roughly 20 hours when ANC is switched on and 40 hours when ANC is switched off.

Overall, we love the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for their ANC capabilities, great audio and call quality and various integrations. We also love the discounted price tag of $299 rather than $379 since it adds a ton of value to them. If you’ve made it this far, be sure to check out some other great Prime Day deals that include everything from headphones to laptops.

Albert Bassili
Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This waterproof JBL Bluetooth speaker is $60 off for Prime Day
JBL Charge 5.

Are you on the hunt for a durable Bluetooth speaker among this year's Prime Day deals? You may to look no further than Amazon's offer for the JBL Charge 5, which will be yours for an affordable $120. The $60 discount on its sticker price of $180 may not remain online until the end of the shopping holiday though, so if you don't want to risk missing out on this bargain, you're going to have to add the Bluetooth speaker to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL continues to elevate its brand as a mainstay among roundups for the best Bluetooth speakers and best wireless speakers, so you can be confident that the JBL Charge 5 won't disappoint you. The speaker delivers top-quality JBL Pro Sound with its long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators, so you'll be able to bring the party wherever you go. You'll be using a Bluetooth connection to pair the speaker with your smartphone or tablet, so you'll always be ready to play music through the JBL Charge 5.

These popular noise-canceling headphones are $60 for Prime Day
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones on a desk.

For shoppers who are overwhelmed by the sheer number of Prime Day headphone deals, you may want to focus your attention on the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 if you want affordable but dependable noise-canceling headphones. They're available from Amazon for just $60, following a $26 discount on their original price of $86. We're not sure if stocks will remain available until the end of the shopping holiday though, so don't risk missing out if you're interested -- proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless headphones
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 may not have all of the necessary features to challenge the best wireless headphones, but it's got one important thing going for them -- active noise cancellation. They use dual noise-detecting microphones to pick up and block most low-frequency ambient sound, so you won't be distracted while you're listening to music or watching streaming content. There are three noise cancellation modes -- Transport to minimize the hum of an airplane engine, Outdoor to reduce traffic and wind noises, and Indoor to filter out the sound of a busy office. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 connects to your devices though a Bluetooth connection, and Bluetooth multipoint will allow it to pair with two devices at the same time.

Bose and Sony: Our picks for the best Prime Day headphone deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

With so many Prime Day deals going on now that the big event has finally started, it can be hard to know where to begin. In particular, there are plenty of big price cuts on some of the best headphones around. If you've no idea where to begin, we're here to help. Below, we've picked out our very favorite headphone deal around, along with a selection of the other best deals. In no time, you'll find the right pair of cans for your ears and budget.
Our favorite Prime Day headphone deal
Bose QuietComfort 45 -- $229, was $329

The pick of the Prime Day headphone deals is the Bose QuietComfort 45. Usually priced at $329 but down to $229 right now, the wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around while also offering great sound quality, a comfy build, and pretty much everything else you could want from excellent headphones.

