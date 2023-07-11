Prime Day: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 price slashed by $80

If you live in the city, you know how loud things can get, and having a good pair of noise-canceling headphones is important. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day headphone deals to take advantage of, including this one on the Bose Noice Cancelling Headphones 700. You can grab them from Amazon for $299, rather than the usual $379 they go for, which is a substantial $80 discount for one of the best headphones you can grab for less than $300.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose Noice Canceling Headphone 700 are a set of headphones that we regularly recommend for their Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) capabilities. If you’re familiar with previous headphones from Bose, such as the QC 35 II, then you might be surprised that the ANC is slightly different on the Bose NC 700, with more static high-frequency sounds being canceled out than before. This makes it great for situations where you have a lot of high-pitched noise, such as with construction work or air travel, where the high-pitched engine whine can be tiring. Similarly, the NC 700 has departed from the typical design of the headphones that had a swivel, and the band is instead affixed to the cups, which means much less give, although it’s not a big issue.

As for audio quality, there’s the typical Bose beautification you can expect with a boost in the upper mids and lower treble, which is great for more laid-back tracks and fairs well when you compare the Sony WH-1000XM4 vs. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in terms of audio quality. When it comes to voice quality, the Bose NC 700s are probably the best noise-canceling headphones for call quality and do an excellent job of canceling out all the annoying background noises. Regarding battery life, it’s also pretty good, with roughly 20 hours when ANC is switched on and 40 hours when ANC is switched off.

Overall, we love the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for their ANC capabilities, great audio and call quality and various integrations. We also love the discounted price tag of $299 rather than $379 since it adds a ton of value to them. If you’ve made it this far, be sure to check out some other great Prime Day deals that include everything from headphones to laptops.

