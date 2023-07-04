 Skip to main content
4th of July sales drop the price of these Bose noise-canceling earbuds

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Are you looking to buy new wireless earbuds in this year’s 4th of July sales? Here’s a highly recommended option — the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which are available from Best Buy at $49 off. You’ll only have to pay $150 for these noise-canceling earbuds instead of $199, but with time running out on the offer, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately if you’re interested. Once the bargain is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II were launched nearly a year ago, but you’ll still get an amazing listening experience with their predecessor, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Their main selling point is active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise because Bose pioneered the development of the technology that’s now found in most of the best wireless earbuds. When Quiet Mode is activated, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds use powerful microphones to monitor the sounds in your environment, then they produce opposite signals to cancel them out. However, if you need to hear what’s going on around you, a double tap switches the wireless earbuds to Aware Mode, which will let you listen to your music and your surroundings at the same time.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer topnotch audio quality with the help of volume-optimized Active EQ technology, and excellent call quality as you’ll be able to hear yourself speaking without hearing outside noise. The wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear and they stay in place with their soft silicone StayHear Max tips, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with two more full charges from their charging case.

Best Buy’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are among the best headphone deals in this year’s 4th of July sales. From their original price of $199, you can get the noise-canceling earbuds delivered to your doorstep for just $150, resulting in savings of $49. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the transaction though, because there are only several hours before the offer ends. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite playlists with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, add them to your cart and check out now.

