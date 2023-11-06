 Skip to main content
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are 29% off in early Black Friday deal

Amazon is already offering Black Friday deals well ahead of the shopping holiday, and here’s one you wouldn’t want to miss if you’re searching for true wireless earbuds deals — an $80 discount for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which brings their price down to $199 from $279 originally. We’re not sure if the 29% off will remain available for the next few weeks though, so if you don’t want to risk missing out on the savings, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are included in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise because Bose pioneered the development of the technology. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will personalize the ANC depending on your surroundings so that all of the external sound is blocked, but you can activate Aware Mode so that you’ll be able to listen to what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless earbuds — this is useful for crossing the street or giving your food order, for example.

The Bose Fit Kit, which includes three pairs each of ear tips and stability bands, comes with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to make sure that they’ll remain comfortable and stay in place. The wireless earbuds can last up to six hours on a single charge and up to a total of 18 hours if you include their charging case, while a quick 20-minute charge will get you back up to two hours of usage.

For true wireless earbuds with top-of-the-line performance and features, you can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, especially if you can get them for just $199 from Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to be able to pocket the $80 in savings on their sticker price of $279 though, and it won’t be a good idea to wait if the offer will still be available when the shopping holiday rolls in because we’re not sure if stocks haven’t sold out by then. If you want to get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at 29% off, you should buy them now.

