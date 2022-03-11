CNN+ streaming service launches March 29

CNN today announced that its CNN+ streaming service will launch on March 29, 2022, in the U.S. As previously was announced, it’ll cost $6 a month or $60 a year. But those who sign up by April 26 will get 50% off “for life,” so long as they continue to subscribe

CNN+ will be available within an updated CNN app (ust like how ESPN+ is available within the ESPN app).

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN, and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future,” Andrew Morse, CNN executive vice president, chief digital officer, and head of CNN+, said in a press release. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world-class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”

While CNN hasn’t explicitly said on which platforms it’ll be available, right now we’re going with the idea that if it currently has a CNN app, you’ll be able to watch CNN on it. That’ll include the major players, like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which constitute the two largest streaming platforms on the planet. It’ll also include Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and in a web browser. And we’d expect to be able to watch CNN+ on the major smart TV platforms, as well as on gaming consoles.

“We’re excited for everyone to experience CNN+ and see what we’ve been working on,” Alex MacCallum, CNN worldwide head of product and generalmanager for CNN+, said in the press release. “We have a really compelling content offering with CNN’s world-class journalists and are confident in the product offered at this compelling price.”

In addition to live news and feeds from CNN proper, CNN International, and HLN, CNN+ will feature a host of new content. Some of that will be daily during the week, and some will air on a weekly basis. That includes weekday shows like Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, featuring the former Fox News journalist, Reliable Sources Daily with Brian Stelter, and 5 Things with Kate Bolduan. New weekly shows include Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy, Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Rex Chapman, and an as-yet untitled show with Scott Galloway.

