NFL offers free NFL Game Pass as coronavirus cancels live sports

Sports have shut down indefinitely, courtesy of the coronavirus, and the absence of one of America’s most revered pastimes has been profound. On Wednesday, March 18, the NFL announced a way to help fill the void.

The NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, a digital streaming product of the league, which will allow fans to rewatch football games and moments from the past. The platform will be offered free of charge until May 31 for fans residing in the U.S. and will be free starting Thursday through July 31 for fans outside the U.S. and Canada.

To sign up for complimentary access, fans will need to create an account at NFL.com/GamePass, or on the NFL app.

The NFL will also offer full game encores each day across its digital platforms, including NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL’s official YouTube channel. The games will “feature signature wins from all 32 teams” according to a press release and will be available to view by noon ET each day.

NFL Game Pass traditionally offers access to past regular and postseason games, previous seasons of football series like Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and “exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches.”

With complimentary access, you’ll be able to take advantage of several features. With game replays, you’ll be able to watch full broadcasts from 2009-2019, commercial-free and in HD. This will include the preseason, playoffs and Super Bowls from the past 11 seasons. Condensed, 45-minute replays will also be available.

Other content offered on NFL Game Pass include NFL Game Pass Film Sessions — where players and coaches break down plays and technique — NFL RedZone, Hard Knocks, and live broadcasts of NFL Network, where you can find 24/7 coverage of NFL’s ongoing free agency.

There’s no telling when sports will return, with the NBA, NHL, and MLB all put on hold as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. With this complimentary access, we’ll at least be able to watch sports again. They won’t be live, but they’ll surely serve as an escape from the ongoing chaos.

Plus, with a decade of football at the ready, there’s memorable action to relive for everyone, regardless of who you follow. So as you continue to social distance, at least you’ll have sports to watch.

