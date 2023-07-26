Verizon is giving away NFL Sunday Ticket for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Verizon announced today that it’s giving new and existing customers the opportunity to get NFL Sunday Ticket for free. Yes, there are some details, but the bottom line is a whole bunch of folks are going to be able to watch out-of-market NFL games this year on YouTube or YouTube TV, and not pay an extra cent for it. (And some will at least get a $100 discount.)

The deal will be available starting July 27.

“Verizon has been a strategic partner with the NFL since 2010, and today’s announcement is just the latest extension of this outstanding relationship,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “They have consistently helped us provide best-in-class experiences and content to fans wherever they are. We are excited that YouTube and Verizon have partnered on a special promotion for NFL Sunday Ticket, expanding the reach of our game.”

Here’s what you need to know:

NFL Sunday Ticket will move from DirecTV to YouTube and YouTube TV, starting this fall. The NFL Sunday Ticket price regularly is $349 if you get it with YouTube TV ($389 if you also want NFL RedZone), and $449 (and $489 with RedZone) if you just want to watch on YouTube Premium Channels.

New (and upgrading) Verizon Unlimited Plus subscribers will get NFL Sunday Ticket for free, provided that they also purchase a phone with their new account. Those phones include the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 Pro, or the Motorola Edge+.

You also can get NFL Sunday Ticket for free if you sign up for a new Verizon Home Internet plan, including Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, and LTE Home Plus.

Existing mobile customers will be eligible for a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket starting August 11, via Verizon +Play (that’s Verizon’s one-stop service for savings on subscriptions).

There’s a little more fine print (and we recommend you read it for yourself) that’s worth knowing. If you cancel your service before February 29, 2024, Verizon will charge you back the value of the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Also, said subscription will automatically renew for the 2024-25 season. And if you live in a city with an NFL team, you might not be able to watch it on NFL Sunday Ticket.

