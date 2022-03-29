Disney+ maps out its worldwide summer expansion

Disney+ today announced the next slate of countries in which the streaming service will launch, starting with South Africa on May 18. Dozens more countries and territories will follow in Europe and the Middle East starting on June 8.

Prices will vary a little given the location, but they’re all mostly in line with what we’ve seen in other countries. In the United States, that’s $8 a month, or $80 a year, with the annual price essentially getting you two months for free.

While there may be some regional differences, you’ll mostly be seeing the same Disney Plus that’s available everywhere else. That means the best of the Disney universe, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. There’s also the general entertainment brand, Star — sort of like Hulu in the United States.

Once a country has received the rollout, it will have access to everything through whatever platforms are available in that location, including smartphones and tablets, streaming platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and on desktop browsers.

Here’s the full list of upcoming international launches:

May 18

South Africa: 119 ZAR a month, 1,190 a year

June 8

Algeria: 399.99 DZD a month, 3,998.99 a year

Bahrain: 8.99 USC a month, 88.99 a year

Egypt: 49.99 EGP a month, 498.99 a year

Iraq: 4,999.99 IQD a month, 49,998.99 a year

Jordan: 2.99 JOD a month, 28.99 a year

Kuwait: 8.99 USD a month, 88.99 a year

Lebanon: 4.49 USD a month, 43.99 a year

Libya: 2.99 USD a month, 28.99 a year

Morocco: 32.99 MAD a month, 328.99 a year

Oman: 8.99 USD a month, 88.99 a year

Palestine Territories: 6.99 USD a month, 68.99 a year

Qatar: 29.99 a month, 298.99 a year

Saudi Arabia: 29.99 SAR a month, 298.99 a year

Tunisia: 3.49 TND a month, 33.49 a year

United Arab Emirates: 29.99 AED a month, 298.99 a year

Yemen: 2.99 USC a month, 28.99 a year

June 14

Albania: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Åland Islands: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Andorra, 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Bosnia & Herzegovina: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pit Cam Islands, St. Helena: 7.99 GBP, 79.90 a year

Bulgaria: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Croatia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Czech Republic: 199 CZK a month, 1,990 a year

Estonia, 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Faroe Islands: 79 DKK a month, 790 a year

French Polynesia, French Souther Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Greece: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Hungary: 2,490 HUF a month, 24,900 a year

Kosovo: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Latvia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Liechtenstein: 12.90 CHF a month, 129 a year

Lithuania: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Malta: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Montenegro: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

North Macedonia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Poland: 28.99 PLN a month, 289.90 a year

Romania 29.99 RON a month, 299.90 a year

San Marino: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Serbia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Sint Mararten: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

Slovakia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Slovenia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year

Svalbard & Jan Mayen: 89 NOK a month, 890 a year

Turkey: 34.99 TRY a month, 349.90 a year

Vatican City: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year

June 16

Israel: 39.90 ILS a month, 399 a year

