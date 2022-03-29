Disney+ maps out its worldwide summer expansion

Disney+ today announced the next slate of countries in which the streaming service will launch, starting with South Africa on May 18. Dozens more countries and territories will follow in Europe and the Middle East starting on June 8.
Prices will vary a little given the location, but they’re all mostly in line with what we’ve seen in other countries. In the United States, that’s $8 a month, or $80 a year, with the annual price essentially getting you two months for free.
While there may be some regional differences, you’ll mostly be seeing the same Disney Plus that’s available everywhere else. That means the best of the Disney universe, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. There’s also the general entertainment brand, Star — sort of like Hulu in the United States.
Once a country has received the rollout, it will have access to everything through whatever platforms are available in that location, including smartphones and tablets, streaming platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and on desktop browsers.
Here’s the full list of upcoming international launches:
May 18
- South Africa: 119 ZAR a month, 1,190 a year
June 8
- Algeria: 399.99 DZD a month, 3,998.99 a year
- Bahrain: 8.99 USC a month, 88.99 a year
- Egypt: 49.99 EGP a month, 498.99 a year
- Iraq: 4,999.99 IQD a month, 49,998.99 a year
- Jordan: 2.99 JOD a month, 28.99 a year
- Kuwait: 8.99 USD a month, 88.99 a year
- Lebanon: 4.49 USD a month, 43.99 a year
- Libya: 2.99 USD a month, 28.99 a year
- Morocco: 32.99 MAD a month, 328.99 a year
- Oman: 8.99 USD a month, 88.99 a year
- Palestine Territories: 6.99 USD a month, 68.99 a year
- Qatar: 29.99 a month, 298.99 a year
- Saudi Arabia: 29.99 SAR a month, 298.99 a year
- Tunisia: 3.49 TND a month, 33.49 a year
- United Arab Emirates: 29.99 AED a month, 298.99 a year
- Yemen: 2.99 USC a month, 28.99 a year
June 14
- Albania: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Åland Islands: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Andorra, 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Bosnia & Herzegovina: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pit Cam Islands, St. Helena: 7.99 GBP, 79.90 a year
- Bulgaria: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Croatia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Czech Republic: 199 CZK a month, 1,990 a year
- Estonia, 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Faroe Islands: 79 DKK a month, 790 a year
- French Polynesia, French Souther Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Greece: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Hungary: 2,490 HUF a month, 24,900 a year
- Kosovo: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Latvia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Liechtenstein: 12.90 CHF a month, 129 a year
- Lithuania: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Malta: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Montenegro: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- North Macedonia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Poland: 28.99 PLN a month, 289.90 a year
- Romania 29.99 RON a month, 299.90 a year
- San Marino: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Serbia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Sint Mararten: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
- Slovakia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Slovenia: 7.99 euros a month, 79.90 a year
- Svalbard & Jan Mayen: 89 NOK a month, 890 a year
- Turkey: 34.99 TRY a month, 349.90 a year
- Vatican City: 8.99 euros a month, 89.90 a year
June 16
- Israel: 39.90 ILS a month, 399 a year
