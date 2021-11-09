FuboTV today announced that it now has more than 1 million subscribers. Officially, for the third quarter of 2021, it added 262,884 subscribers for a total of 944,605 as of September 30. In the month-plus since the quarter closed, it eclipsed the 1 million mark, adding at least 53,395 more subscribers. The third-quarter closing figure represents a 108% increase year over year, and a 228% increase since the same quarter in 2019.

As impressive as that growth is, FuboTV still is the smallest of the live streaming services that give quarterly numbers. Hulu With Live TV (which will update its numbers on November 10) still leads with 3.7 million subscribers at last count. YouTube TV hasn’t updated since October 2020, when it said it had “more than 3 million” subscribers. And Sling TV recently announced a slight increase to 2.556 million subscribers as of September 30.

FuboTV is looking good on the money side of the equation, too, with revenue up 156% year-over-year to $156.7 million for the quarter. Viewership also was at a record-high 284 million hours of content streamed for the quarter, up 113%.

“FuboTV’s record third-quarter 2021 results again showcase consistent strong execution in support of our company mission and continued traction toward our long-term growth and margin targets,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV, said in a press release.

FuboTV plans start at $65 a month — same as YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV — and get you 109 linear channels, 250 hours of cloud-based DVR, and the ability to stream on three devices at once. Plans go up from there, including a “Pro” option for $5 more a month that increases recording capability and the number of simultaneous streams and the “Elite” plan, which gets you 154 channels on top of the additional recording space and maximum number of streams.

And all that’s before you get into the FuboTV add-ons — extras that get you even more channels and packages. This is where FuboTV has made a name for itself, with a number of sports packages that include international options that otherwise are hard to find. It also has a number of other add-ons that build on the base packages, plus premium movie channels like Showtime, Epix, and Starz.

FuboTV is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, various smart TVs and gaming consoles, and in a web browser.

