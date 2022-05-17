Hisense announces its own Fire TV, starting at $530

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hisense today announced its first television with Amazon Fire TV — the U6HF. It’s launching as a 50-inch model for $530, available for pre-order now. A 58-inch version is expected to be available in the fall for $600.

Specs of note include 4K resolution, of course, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. It uses Quantum Dot technology and sports a 60Hz variable refresh rate (up to 240Hz when things get real) and 600 nits of peak brightness. There’s also Game Mode Plus to decrease input lag, and an auto low latency mode.

Hisense U6H Fire TV“We’re dedicated to delivering industry-leading products that provide our customers with the best in entertainment – and streaming is a critical element of this,” David Gold, President of Hisense USA, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to add Fire TV to our lineup of smart TVs to deliver a premium home entertainment experience for our customers across the U.S.”

The U6HF comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which gives full access to the Alexa ecosystem. And the Fire TV OS is built in, so you likely won’t need to attach any other devices to watch anything you want to watch, and that’s in addition to all the other TV-capable apps in the Amazon App Store. Plus there’s all the smart home control available via Fire TV.

“Hisense and Fire TV share the same goal of combining the best in hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative, and affordable smart TV experiences,” Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon entertainment devices and services, said in the press release. “As more brands turn to Fire TV, we are committed to delivering a smart TV package that is easy to adopt, efficient to develop with, and delights customers.”

Other specs of note include support for Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 5 (aka 802.11ac).

