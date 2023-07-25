Hisense’s mini-LED U6K TV arrives, starting at $500

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

At CES 2023, Hisense promised to bring the U6K mini-LED 4K TV to buyers for under $500. And while it didn’t quite make good on that exact wording, we’re still impressed that the U6K is now here and available for exactly $500 in the 55-inch screen size. It’s available right now at Amazon and at Best Buy, along with the 65-inch ($650), and 75-inch ($848) models.

To put Hisense’s achievement in perspective, TCL’s most affordable mini-LED TV is the 65-inch QM8, which sells for $1,298.

Hisense says the U6K has four times more local dimming zones (up to 200-plus), with deeper blacks and improved contrast ratios, enhanced brightness (up to 600 nits of peak brightness) and contrast, plus better clarity and uniformity.

These quantum dot-based TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming, and Dolby Atmos and use the Google TV smart TV software for all of the built-in streaming services, games, and other apps. Far-field mics are also built-in, letting you use voice commands from across the room instead of picking up the remote.

The only real limitation to be aware of is that the U6K’s four HDMI ports use the HDMI 2.0 specification, not HDMI 2.1. This means no 4K at 120Hz, and no support for variable refresh rate (VRR), which may be a consideration if you’re thinking of using the U6K for gaming.

Wondering how the U6K performs? We don’t have a review ready yet, but if the U6K is anything like Hisense’s other 2023 TVs, like the U7H and U8H, it will likely be a very compelling TV from both a price and performance point of view.

The U6K is the first 2023 mini-LED TV model that Hisense has released, but we are still waiting for the company to provide pricing and release dates for its much anticipated U7K and U8K mini-LED TVs that were also showcased at CES 2023.

