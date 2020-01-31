How to watch the 2020 Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl

The biggest sporting event of the year is nearly upon us and millions of people across the country are hitting the liquor store, grabbing party supplies, and putting the finishing touches on their specialty potluck dishes. Yes, Puppy Bowl 14 is finally here and it promises to be as adorably thrilling and “awww-inducing” as the previous thirteen. The players are practically drooling in anticipation and the ball will be released on Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Animal Planet, immediately preceding another game of some consequence. (That one — Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs — can be seen on Fox or other streaming services.

If you’re in the market for cuteness overload, the Kitten Bowl 7 also airs Sunday, February 2 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on the Hallmark Channel.

As always, the participants in both events are up for adoption so be sure to check out the Puppy Bowl‘s and Kitten Bowl‘s recommended adoption procedures.

If you don’t have cable, no worries, there are plenty of ways to watch both the Puppy Bowl and the Kitten Bowl. Check them out below.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl

Date: Sunday, February 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

For cable or satellite TV subscribers, the Puppy Bowl is available on Animal Planet. However, if you don’t have a traditional television subscription, the big game is also available on a number of streaming services, many of which have free trials, so you can sign up, watch the game, and cancel the subscription before the trial period is up.

Services with access to Animal Planet that have free trials include:

AT&T TV Now

Formerly known as Direct TV Now, AT&T TV Now offers live access to Animal Planet. The app is available on mobile devices as well as streaming media players like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Roku. You may also Chromecast your stream from your mobile device using the AT&T Now iOS or Android app.

The $93 per month entertainment plan includes Animal Planet but there is a free seven-day trial. Sign up at the website and you can cancel your trial at any time.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes access to Animal Planet. It’s compatible with most streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Playstation, and Xbox. It’s also streamable from your phone using Chromecast.

YouTube TV offers 70 channels for $50 per month but also offers a seven-day free trial that you can cancel at any time.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu may be more well-known as an on-demand streaming platform but it also has a live TV option that offers 50 channels, including Animal Planet. Hulu + Live TV is accessible through the Hulu app, which is available on most streaming devices, including Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and even Nintendo Switch. It’s also accessible using Chromecast with Hulu’s iOS or Android apps.

A full subscription is $55 per month but Hulu offers a seven-day free trial.

Philo

Philo is a service that offers live and on-demand access to streaming TV. With Philo, you can stream Animal Planet from your web browser or with streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or with the iOS or Android app.

Their pre-packaged offering includes Animal Planet (and 58 other channels) for $20 per month. They also have a seven-day free trial.

How to watch the Kitten Bowl

Date: Sunday, February 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

The Kitten Bowl airs just before the Puppy Bowl on the Hallmark Channel. Like the Puppy Bowl, it’s easy to watch the Kitten Bowl if you have a traditional cable or satellite television provider. If you don’t, these streaming services can help you out, and they all have free trials.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now also has the Hallmark Channel in its entertainment plan. Sign up for a seven-day free trial and you can cancel your trial at any time.

Philo

Philo also offers the Hallmark Channel in its live channel lineup. Sign up for a seven-day free trial and cancel any time.

FuboTV

FuboTV offers 100 channels, including the Hallmark Channel, and works with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

The 100-channel plan costs $55 per month but FuboTV will actually remind you before your seven-day free trial ends, so you won’t accidentally forget to cancel.

