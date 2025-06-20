LG 2025 TV buying guide: New lineup and models explained

LG has long been a trusted brand name for TVs and all kinds of appliances. Within that TV department, what it’s done with its OLED models is remarkable, especially when it comes to variety, which we’ll get to. More than ever this year, it’s also giving some extra love to the rest of the lineup.

This guide breaks down LG’s 2025 TV lineup to help you in the decision-making process if you’re in the market for a new TV. There are a number of different models offered at a variety of sizes with varying levels of performance, and it can be a little bit confusing.

We’ll get there in a minute though, because we’re starting with LG’s budget-friendly LED lineup with the models that are new for 2025.

LED TVs

These are models labeled UA75 and UA77. They’re both 4K TVs that support HDR10 and 4K gaming with a 60 Hz refresh rate and VRR, but they’re not necessarily much to write home about.

Both models feature direct LED backlighting, which is a step down from full array local dimming found in the higher-end models. Direct-lit usually results in worse contrast and more halo effects around bright objects.

What they are is budget-friendly. At the 43-inch size, some models start under $300. Even if you climb the ladder up to 86 inches, you’ll pay a little more than $1,000.

These would be ideal for a college dorm room if you’re getting a smaller size TV or for a room that just needs a TV but won’t be the centerpiece of a home theater.

QNED LED and Mini-LED TVs

Moving up, there’s LG’s QNED lineup. These combine quantum dot and NanoCell tech to deliver richer, more accurate colors with a wider color gamut.

They’re also better to view from wider angles, so you don’t need to be directly in front of the TV to get a decent picture.

LG QNED82A LED TV

Starting with the QNED82A, this LED model offers a better picture in terms of color and clarity thanks to LG’s “dynamic QNED color” and a feature called Dimming Pro, which does a better job controlling light and showing better contrast.

While it’s a fine TV starting at $600 for a 55-inch model and $750 for 65 inches, there’s more to be had in the QNED lineup a little bit higher up.

LG QNED85A mini-LED TV

The QNED85A is a little more expensive, starting at $850 for the 55-inch version, but the improvements are significant, especially for gamers. The upgraded Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2 provides an even better picture and sound quality experience.

Still, like the 82A, this is an edge-lit LED TV and a step below the full array local dimming found further up the lineup. However, for gamers that need more from their TVs, this is the model where 120 Hz refresh rates start to appear.

Also worth noting, if you have the internet speed and router to take advantage, the QNED85A and beyond are Wi-Fi 6E enabled compared to Wi-Fi 5 on the QNED82A. On paper, that means internet connectivity to the TV can be much faster, which could make for a better streaming experience with less buffering for 4K shows, movies, and cloud gaming.

LG QNED92A mini-LED TV

At the top of the QNED lineup is the QNED92A. To eliminate confusion, that’s its model number in the United States. In the United Kingdom, it’s QNED93. They’re essentially the same TV, but depending on the region you’re in, you’ll see one of those two.

Take everything from the previous model and turn it up a notch in the QNED92A, which is only available in 65, 75, and 85 inches and starts at $1,800 for the 65-inch size.

As the flagship QNED TV, it’s the only model to feature full array local dimming and Dolby Vision. With the best backlight technology in the 92A, you’ll get darker blacks and brighter highlights than anything else previously listed. In terms of audio, it sets itself apart as the only QNED TV in the lineup that supports Dolby Atmos.

That means if you’re streaming Dolby Atmos-compatible content from the TV operating system, webOS, you’ll get Atmos in your speaker setup as long as they support it. In the lower-tier QNED85A, you’ll need an external device that supports Dolby Atmos since that model only supports Dolby Atmos pass-through to your audio system.

LG QNED9M wireless mini-LED TV

Also in this section is the QNED9M, which adds the wireless connect box. Previously, this was exclusive to the OLED M series that introduced this box a few years ago.

Adding this to the QNED lineup really reiterates LG’s commitment to bolstering its mini-LED TVs, especially as competitors like Sony, Samsung, Hisense, and TCL continue to make big improvements in that department every year.

Essentially, the QNED9M packs many of the same features as the 92A, including local dimming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. The wireless connect box means the only cord running from the TV is for power. It’s offered in similar sizes too, starting at 65 inches for $1,800.

OLED TVs

Moving on to the OLED TVs — a little bit simpler. There are the B, C, and G series OLED TVs, ascending in that order. There’s also the M series, which features the wireless connect box.

In general, these are some of the best-looking TVs on the market thanks to OLED’s superior contrast levels.

LG B5 OLED TV

Starting with the LG B5, it’s offered at 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches, which is great for getting into extra-large OLED sizes without spending quite as much. It’s still not as inexpensive as some of LG’s mini-LED options, but for example, the 83-inch B5 comes in at $4,500, while the 77-inch follows at $3,000. Pricing for the 55 and 65-inch models hasn’t been announced yet but will be updated once available.

As far as features, even what’s considered entry-level OLED still comes pretty stacked. The B5 supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With its quick response time, it’s a great TV for gaming too, complete with variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz. Four HDMI 2.1 ports don’t hurt either, especially for entry-level OLED.

Sansui’s OLED offerings add a little more competition for the B series TVs in the budget OLED tier, but for those who want to purchase from a more familiar brand, the B5 is tough to beat. Final pricing will confirm if that holds up.

LG C5 OLED TV

The C series takes a moderate but still significant step up, mainly improving brightness and picture processing. The LG C5 uses the Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor — a step up from the Alpha 8 in the B series — and its refresh rate tops out at 144 Hz compared to 120 on the B5.

One of the biggest differences separating the C5 from the B5 is the EVO panel. When you see OLED Evo, that’s the panel with brightness booster tech, giving the C5 panel more brightness and more vibrant color.

Along with the more advanced processor, this makes the C5 the better choice if image quality is a priority. The C5 also comes in a 42-inch size, unlike the B5 and the next TV. It’s a great option for a monitor or a smaller gaming setup on a desk.

LG G5 OLED TV

The G5 is truly special and stands out among the TVs listed here. The G4, last year’s model, was already closing the gap with its MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel, drawing closer to QD-OLED rivals from Samsung and Sony.

This year, LG has taken the flagship G5 to new heights. The new four-stack OLED panel further enhances brightness — LG claims up to 45% better than the G4, which is impressive if you saw that magnificent G4 screen.

When talking about brightness, it’s not just for the sake of being bright and blinding. Overall brightness helps with daytime viewing or rooms with lots of ambient light, but brightness mainly benefits HDR viewing and how much the brightest objects on screen stand out from darker areas. Think of the twinkle of stars in a night sky or bright fire or sun that’s meant to pop in a movie scene.

The G5 has all the bells and whistles mentioned with the previous OLED models but improves in the gaming category with variable refresh rate up to 165 Hz. It comes in sizes ranging from 55 to 97 inches, with the 55-inch model starting at $2,500 and the 97-inch model sitting at a whopping $25,000.

Note that the four-stack OLED panel is not available in the 97-inch version. Also, the G5 comes with LG’s 5-year warranty, adding peace of mind for such a big investment.

LG M5 wireless OLED TV

Finally, though pricing isn’t available yet, the LG M5 OLED was announced via press release back at CES and is expected to feature the same four-stack OLED panel as the G5.

What makes it special is the wireless connect box. This allows you to set the wireless box out of sight and get lossless audio and video quality sent to the TV. It’s especially convenient when mounting or placing the TV where running cables is tricky or if you want extra tidy cable management.

From previous testing with an M series OLED, the wireless connectivity worked well with only occasional performance dips depending on obstructions between the wireless box and TV. The M5 is currently listed for pre-order in 65, 77, 83, and 97-inch sizes.