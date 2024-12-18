This LG 4K OLED has a bendable screen — and a $1,300 discount

We’re guessing you’re like the rest of us and own a plain ole’ 4K or HD flatscreen TV. Or maybe you’re one of a few TV lovers who own a curved Samsung. Either way, we’re also going to guess you don’t own a bendable 4K OLED TV, and if you do, we are truly envious. At one time, these unique TVs cost quite a chunk of change, but that was two years ago. And just in time for Christmas 2024, LG is offering an amazing markdown on one of its most unique OLED TV deals:

For a limited time, when you order the LG 42-inch 4K OLED Flex Smart TV through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $1,700. Mind you, this TV once cost $3,000. We had the opportunity to go over this puppy with a fine-toothed comb, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The LG OLED Flex blurs the line between high-end performance TVs and gaming monitors.”

Why you should buy the LG 42-inch Flex Smart TV

As the name would imply, the most remarkable feature of the LG Flex is its ability to cycle between various screen curvatures to suit your desktop environment best. Yes, on paper, LG calls this a “TV,” but considering the size, we’re willing to bet a lot of folks are using it for a gaming monitor. Powered by LG’s a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, you can expect rich colors and incredible contrast levels, along with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Other noteworthy features include a built-in gaming mic (another point in the monitor category), a height-adjustable stand with built-in bias lighting, and the ability to customize your display to view two game streams at the same time. You’ll also be able to access entertainment apps like Netflix and Disney+ with LG’s webOS 22, which delivers a smooth and intuitive streaming experience and fast load times for apps.

While it’s hard to say how long this LG markdown is going to stick around, one thing is for sure: there’s never been a better time to buy this TV. Take $1,300 off the LG 42-inch 4K OLED Flex Smart TV when you order through the manufacturer. You may also want to check out our lists of the best LG TV deals and best monitor deals for even more small-screen discounts!