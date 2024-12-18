 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This LG 4K OLED has a bendable screen — and a $1,300 discount

By
Tested By Digital Trends LG OLED Flex TV with racing game on screen, screen curved
LG

We’re guessing you’re like the rest of us and own a plain ole’ 4K or HD flatscreen TV. Or maybe you’re one of a few TV lovers who own a curved Samsung. Either way, we’re also going to guess you don’t own a bendable 4K OLED TV, and if you do, we are truly envious. At one time, these unique TVs cost quite a chunk of change, but that was two years ago. And just in time for Christmas 2024, LG is offering an amazing markdown on one of its most unique OLED TV deals

For a limited time, when you order the LG 42-inch 4K OLED Flex Smart TV through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $1,700. Mind you, this TV once cost $3,000. We had the opportunity to go over this puppy with a fine-toothed comb, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The LG OLED Flex blurs the line between high-end performance TVs and gaming monitors.” 

Why you should buy the LG 42-inch Flex Smart TV 

As the name would imply, the most remarkable feature of the LG Flex is its ability to cycle between various screen curvatures to suit your desktop environment best. Yes, on paper, LG calls this a “TV,” but considering the size, we’re willing to bet a lot of folks are using it for a gaming monitor. Powered by LG’s a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, you can expect rich colors and incredible contrast levels, along with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. 

Related

Other noteworthy features include a built-in gaming mic (another point in the monitor category), a height-adjustable stand with built-in bias lighting, and the ability to customize your display to view two game streams at the same time. You’ll also be able to access entertainment apps like Netflix and Disney+ with LG’s webOS 22, which delivers a smooth and intuitive streaming experience and fast load times for apps. 

While it’s hard to say how long this LG markdown is going to stick around, one thing is for sure: there’s never been a better time to buy this TV. Take $1,300 off the LG 42-inch 4K OLED Flex Smart TV when you order through the manufacturer. You may also want to check out our lists of the best LG TV deals and best monitor deals for even more small-screen discounts! 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This TCL 4K TV is on sale for under $200 at Best Buy
TCL's 2024 F35 Fire TV home screen.

Early Black Friday TV deals are abundant, and we’ve seen discounts from pretty much every LED and OLED manufacturer, including Samsung, LG, and the focus of today’s entry, TCL. TCL TV deals are some of the best on the market right now, and that’s mainly because these TVs are relatively inexpensive to begin with. As such, you’ll be able to find amazing discounts at multiple retailers, including this fantastic offer:

As part of this Best Buy doorbuster sale, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch F35 Series 4K LED, you’ll only pay $190. At full price, this model sells for $330. That $150 you save is a sound investment toward one of these best early Black Friday soundbar deals!

Read more
This 50-inch 4K TV just dropped to $138 at Walmart
Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with remotes pointed at it.

When it comes to LED TVs, one of the best brands in the business right now is Hisense. Renowned for its budget-friendly pricing and incredible picture quality, there’s no shortage of Hisense models to choose from, but nothing beats the ultra-low-price of this incredible Walmart offer: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the Hisense 50-inch R6 Series, you’ll only pay $138. That’s one of the best TV deals we’ve seen on any TV in a long time, bar none.

Read more
This top-rated LG OLED has a $220 discount at Walmart
LG C4 OLED

LG has been producing some of the best OLED TVs for several years, and it’s good to see the brand shows no signs of stopping. LG OLEDs deliver rich colors, deep contrast, and some of the brightest OLED picture without any type of LED backlighting. And while we see plenty of TV deals, we can’t stop thinking about how good this Walmart offer is:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED at Walmart, you’ll pay $1,496. At full price, this model sells for $1,716. We tested the LG C4 a few months ago, and editor at large Caleb Denison had this to say: “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.” Several other sizes are on sale as well.

Read more