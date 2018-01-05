Digital Trends
Put LG’s first 4K projector pretty much anywhere for a 150-inch picture

LG HU80KA 4K UHD projector
While LG’s 2018 TV lineup will no doubt be a huge part of our CES coverage this year, even an 88-inch OLED is dwarfed by a 150-inch picture, and that is exactly what LG’s new HU80KA 4K UHD projector brings to the table. Yes, the company’s 88-inch OLED does display in 8K, but that TV likely won’t even be available for sale this year, while this projector will be on sale, and though LG has yet to divulge pricing information, it refers to the projector as an “affordable yet premium device.”

Not only can the HU80KA deliver a huge picture, but it does so in a compact, portable form that doesn’t require you to find a table or stand for setting it at the exact right height. Not sure you want to spare the space on the floor? That’s not a problem, says LG, as the projector’s mirrorless I-shaped engine allows the projector to display without problems whether it’s mounted on the wall, hung from the ceiling, or placed on the floor.

This is also LG’s brightest projector yet, able to display a 150-inch picture at 2,500 lumens, while its HD projectors top out at 2,000 lumens. To take advantage of this extra brightness, the HU80KA also supports high dynamic range via HDR10, though unfortunately Dolby Vision doesn’t appear to be supported. Two built-in 7-watt speakers provide enough audio power in case you’re bringing the projector with you, but you can easily connect it to an external speaker system or sound bar using the optical output, HDMI, or wirelessly via Bluetooth.

When it comes to content, you can obviously plug external streaming devices or Blu-ray players in via HDMI, but as the projector runs LG’s webOS 3.5, plenty of streaming apps are built in. Netflix, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu are just some of the apps available for the platform, with 4K streaming available for apps that support it. The projector can also play media off of a USB drive, giving you plenty of portable options.

The new HU80KA projector, along with LG’s entire 2018 projector lineup, will be on display at the company’s booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES from January 9-12. If you’re still not sure whether a TV or projector is the right pick for you, we have put together a guide to help you choose.

