LG UJ7700 TV unboxing and setup: Get this affordable big screen ready to watch

The LG UJ7700 TV is a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR. It sits a couple levels up from LG’s entry-level TVs, thanks to its superior performance and affordable price point. It is also a breeze to unbox and set up. In this video, we take a look at the LG UJ7700 TV unboxing and setup to show you exactly what to expect when you get your new TV.

Unboxing tip and cautions

As you go to unbox your TV, you will find a setup guide taped to inside of the top of the box. This will guide you through how to position the TV when installing the legs. Whenever you set up a TV, we strongly suggest having a friend help for safety reasons – TVs tend to be heavy.

What’s in the box

Product literature.

Magic motion remote.

Batteries.

Power cable.

Six screws.

Two pedestal legs.

Items not included

Several items are not included in with the TV. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have the HDMI cables you need is to buy the AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time you buy your TV. If you do not buy AmazonBasics HDMI cables, make sure that the HDMI cables you do buy meet the requirements for what you will be using them for (i.e. “High Speed” HDMI cables to accommodate the data for 4K Ultra HD HDR content).

The TV also does not come with wall-mounting equipment. For more information about wall mounting, check out our wall-mounting guide video.

TV setup

Attaching the legs is the first step to get your TV up and running. Both the legs and the TV are marked with letters (A or B) telling you which side each leg goes on. Align the peg on the leg with the bottom of the TV and insert the leg. Give the leg a bit of a turn to lock it in place. Use three screws to secure each leg to the bottom of the TV.

Looking at the back of the TV, on the left side is the power port. Attach the power cable and connect it to the wall. On the right side of the TV is the connection bay. There are four HDMI inputs, two in the side bay and two on the back, and two USB inputs – one in the side bay and one on the back. There is also an Ethernet connection, an antenna/cable input, and AV connectors. Keep in mind that if you plan to wall mount your TV, you will want to leave room for your HDMI cables.

Design features

Facing the front of the TV, you will see a fairly trim bezel that is about a quarter of an inch thick. Its metallic appearance matches that of the plastic feet. The feet sit about 55 inches apart, which is a wide stand reaching nearly the length of the 65-inch TV. This is a very stable stand, but if you plan on using an entertainment, stand make sure to buy a long one. It never hurts to use a security strap on your TV for unforeseen mishaps, like a stray pillow or an earthquake.

Set up connections

When you first power on your TV, LG WebOS Smart TV system takes you through a setup wizard. You will be asked to connect to the Internet and enter your password. Once you have done that, there are a few other questions about language, country, and time zone for you to answer before you are done.

Adjusting settings

While you are still setting up your TV, we suggest you adjust your settings. In regard to picture presets, we suggest selecting either expert bright room or expert dark room, depending on where you place the TV. For most TV users, the expert bright room will be preferred, unless you have a dedicated darkened home entertainment room. If you still need — or want — a brighter picture, check to make sure Energy Saving mode is either turned off or on the minimum level. Should you still want a brighter picture, use the Standard picture mode. If you do this, turn the Color Temperature down to W30 and turn off TruMotion, which is motion smoothing.

You can get this TV from Amazon. For more information, check out our full review of the LG UJ7700 TV.