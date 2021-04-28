  1. Home Theater

Netflix launches ‘Play Something’ to combat endless scrolling

By
Netflix Play Something
Netflix

If you have a Netflix subscription, it’s a foregone conclusion that you have spent a lot of time scrolling through the app’s home screen and categories in search of something to watch. To help with this task, Netflix has launched Play Something, a feature that is halfway between a shuffle play and Google’s “I’m feeling lucky” option.

Play Something takes advantage of the fact that Netflix basically knows everything you’ve ever watched on its platform, and will automatically throw you into a series or film that it thinks you’ll enjoy based on that history of activity.

Netflix recognizes that Play Something might not always score with its first pick. Maybe you don’t have time for a two-hour movie tonight, or maybe you’re now totally done with revisiting 90s sitcoms. Whatever the reason, if Play Something fails to enthrall you with its choice, you can click Play Something Else, and the algorithm will pull from a more probable source of hits, like a series or film you’re already watching, a series or film on your list, or an unfinished series or film you may want to revisit.

There are several ways to access Play Something if you’re using the Netflix app on a TV or set-top box (mobile support will be added at a later date). You’ll find it under your profile name on the login screen, or in the navigation menu on the left side of the screen.

Amusingly, it will also show up in the 10th row on the Netflix homepage, presumably as a way of saying “hey, looks like you’re doomscrolling again. Why not try this feature?”

As more and more streaming platforms attempt to curate content for viewers from a variety of sources — like Google’s Google TV interface for Android TV — services like Netflix can no longer bank on folks diving straight into their app to look for something to watch. Play Something is a way to keep folks from abandoning Netflix in favor of another service when all of that scrolling proves fruitless.

Editors' Recommendations

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google Logo

Nokia 5.4 vs. Motorola Moto G Power (2021): Budget battleground

Nokia 5.4 vs. Motorola Moto G Power

How to disable location services on your phone

samsung galaxy s9 plus best buy discounts review maps 2 768x768

The best Android apps (April 2021)

best Android apps

The best Apple AirPod and AirPod Pro accessories for 2021

theres no good reason to buy apples new airpods apple oped head

Apple TV 4K vs. Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K 2021 with new Siri remote

The best movies leaving Hulu at the end of April

Devil in a Blue Dress

Apple TV 4K (2017) vs. Apple TV 4K (2021)

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri remote

The best anime on Hulu right now

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The best TV brands of 2021

Samsung QN90A 4k TV feature 1

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Shadow and Bone on Netflix

Best cheap 8K TV deals for April 2021

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best cheap AirPods deals for April 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768