Orange’s new Pyramid Audio System is a slice of psychedelia

Britain’s Orange Amplification is well-known for providing legendary rockers from Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and Rage Against the Machine to Oasis and even Bruno Mars with its classic bright-orange guitar amps and cabinets. Now the company is stepping into the hi-fi world with the launch of its first mini system, the trippy-looking speaker-amplifier combo Pyramid Audio System.

Like its classic rival, Marshall, Orange has expanded its product range into Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more, as well. The Pyramid Audio System, however, represents a further expansion into consumer integrated amp setups.

But in contrast to the company’s bold, orange aesthetic, the Pyramid is designed to be discrete and fit on the smallest of media units or shelves. The whole system weighs a total of around 20 pounds (19 for the speakers and 1.6 for the minuscule amp), and the pyramid-shaped amp is a tiny 6.3 by 6.3 by 4.6 inches.

But there’s a lot of power coming from that small package. The Pyramid’s amplifier offers a decent 40 watts-per-channel RMS into 4 ohms and has been “designed with a special wave balanced ‘analogue sound spectrum,'” the company says, adding that “it has been carefully formulated to sound pleasing to the ear with a warm clean sound shaped to limit ‘ear fatigue.’”

The Pyramid’s speakers feature a pair of 1-inch silk dome tweeters and a pair of what looks to be roughly 5-inch mid-bass drivers (neither the press release or website includes specs on them). Orange says that the speakers have been “engineered to deliver a clean warm sound” with “special care given to the mid spread.”

The system features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for access to your streaming services from your smartphone or other connected devices, but being the classic company Orange is, of course it’s got RCA and 3.5 mm AUX analogue inputs for connecting to turntables, CD players, and other sources.

The psychedelic pyramid design is made up of a wooden cabinet with a piano white finish, has a glowing prism peak, and is adorned with Orange’s classic hieroglyphics from its amplifiers along the bottom.

On the front face, its bold volume dial also features a left-right balance control, and on the back — in addition to the inputs and speaker binding posts — you’ll find dials to set the treble and bass to your liking.

The Orange Amplification Pyramid Audio System is available now on its website for 795 pounds (roughly $1,000).

