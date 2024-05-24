 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Orange’s new Pyramid Audio System is a slice of psychedelia

By
The Orange Pyramid Audio System.
Orange Amplification

Britain’s Orange Amplification is well-known for providing legendary rockers from Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and Rage Against the Machine to Oasis and even Bruno Mars with its classic bright-orange guitar amps and cabinets. Now the company is stepping into the hi-fi world with the launch of its first mini system, the trippy-looking speaker-amplifier combo Pyramid Audio System.

Like its classic rival, Marshall, Orange has expanded its product range into Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more, as well. The Pyramid Audio System, however, represents a further expansion into consumer integrated amp setups.

Recommended Videos

But in contrast to the company’s bold, orange aesthetic, the Pyramid is designed to be discrete and fit on the smallest of media units or shelves. The whole system weighs a total of around 20 pounds (19 for the speakers and 1.6 for the minuscule amp), and the pyramid-shaped amp is a tiny 6.3 by 6.3 by 4.6 inches.

The Orange Pyramid Audio System.
Orange Amplification

But there’s a lot of power coming from that small package. The Pyramid’s amplifier offers a decent 40 watts-per-channel RMS into 4 ohms and has been “designed with a special wave balanced ‘analogue sound spectrum,'” the company says, adding that “it has been carefully formulated to sound pleasing to the ear with a warm clean sound shaped to limit ‘ear fatigue.’”

Related

The Pyramid’s speakers feature a pair of 1-inch silk dome tweeters and a pair of what looks to be roughly 5-inch mid-bass drivers (neither the press release or website includes specs on them). Orange says that the speakers have been “engineered to deliver a clean warm sound” with “special care given to the mid spread.”

The Orange Pyramid Audio System.
Orange Amplification

The system features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for access to your streaming services from your smartphone or other connected devices, but being the classic company Orange is, of course it’s got RCA and 3.5 mm AUX analogue inputs for connecting to turntables, CD players, and other sources.

The psychedelic pyramid design is made up of a wooden cabinet with a piano white finish, has a glowing prism peak, and is adorned with Orange’s classic hieroglyphics from its amplifiers along the bottom.

On the front face, its bold volume dial also features a left-right balance control, and on the back — in addition to the inputs and speaker binding posts — you’ll find dials to set the treble and bass to your liking.

The Orange Amplification Pyramid Audio System is available now on its website for 795 pounds (roughly $1,000).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
Kanto’s new Ren active speakers with HDMI take aim at your TV room
The front of the Kanto Audio REN powered speaker.

The Canucks at Kanto Audio are at it again, announcing the addition of another new set of powered speakers to its lineup. The Kanto Ren are a 100-watt pair of active speakers that, in a first for the company, offer HDMI ARC connectivity.

After unleashing its new Ora Desktop reference speakers a few months back and then announcing their cousin, the Ora4, at CES 2024 last month, the Canadian speaker maker has set its sights on TV connectivity with the Ren, a $600 set of compact powered speakers that can be connected to your TV with HDMI ARC and be controlled with an included remote or with your TV's remote, with the help of CEC. The new connectivity makes the Kanto REN an intriguing soundbar alternative.

Read more
KEF just let the dogs out with its new KC92 and Kube MIE subwoofers
The KEF KC92 subwoofer.

The KEF KC92 subwoofer KEF

U.K.-based high-end speaker manufacturer KEF today announced that a range of new subwoofers is joining its roster of speakers. New models include the 1,000-watt KC92 and a range of four new subs in its Kube MIE series that offer oomph in varying sizes and prices.

Read more
Cambridge Audio hopes for another hit with its new CXN100 network streamer
The Cambridge Audio CXN100 Network Streamer.

Fans of Cambridge Audio's award-winning network music players are about to get a treat, as the British audio maker today launched its CXN100 Network Player, the long-awaited successor to its popular CXN V2. The redesigned player features a completely new DAC capable of handling 32-bit/768kHz, more precise and streamlined processing, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and all new tuning by the company's "engineering magicians." The CXN100 goes on sale today for $1,099.

If you're not sure what a network streamer is or why you'd need one, it's basically one of the best ways to bring all of your digital music, streaming services, local music files, and even internet radio to your hi-fi component system at a very high level of quality. Cambridge Audio's new CXN100 builds on the success of the CXN V2, which Cambridge calls "the champion of network players," with what the company says is a "complete mechanical redesign."

Read more