Panasonic shows off first 4K OLED with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ at CES 2019

Panasonic, once the undisputed leader in TV quality thanks to its excellent plasma displays, has been all but absent from the North American market in recent years. With only LED TV technology left in its display arsenal, after it gave up on plasma, it wasn’t able to compete with the likes of LG and Samsung. But Panasonic is using CES 2019 to proclaim that it’s back, baby, and is going all-in on OLED technology to power its brand new GZ2000, which the company is boldly calling the “world’s most cinematic TV.”

Though that title may the subject of debate, what’s undeniable is that the GZ2000, which will come in 55- and 65-inch sizes, does sport two truly unique features: It’s the first OLED-based TV to support both Dolby Vision and the HDR10+ formats for HDR content, as well as HLG for still photos. It’s also the first TV of any kind to incorporate two upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. It’s hard to say how effective these speakers are at delivery the “height” channels that have come to define both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t significantly improve the Dolby Atmos effect over those TVs that support Atmos, yet only feature a pair of conventional stereo speakers.

Panasonic has gone to great pains to ensure that the GZ2000 isn’t brushed off as just an LG OLED screen with Panasonic’s badging. Yes, the “bespoke Professional Edition 4K OLED” panel is still manufactured by LG, but Panasonic has hired Hollywood visual wizard Stefan Sonnenfeld to collaborate with its own in-house engineers on the GZ’s color accuracy and brightness. It has also developed its own image processor, the HCX PRO Intelligent Processor, to manage the panel’s attributes.

On the audio side of the equation, Panasonic looked to its own team of Technics engineers to tune GZ2000’s sound. The team embedded Technics’s proprietary JENO Engine, which it claims provides a more accurate, refined sound.

If there’s a weak spot in Panasonic’s triumphant return, it may be the GZ2000’s so-called smart TV interface. Without a powerful OS like LG’s WebOS, Samsung’s Tizen, or even Android TV, its My Home Screen 4.0 UI will likely disappoint users when they get their hands on it. It supports built-in apps for Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, and gives users more control over the layout — including the ability to add favorite TV channels — but this sounds like it falls way short of the highly sophisticated and app-friendly offerings from other major players.

Despite this lack of an advanced OS, the GZ2000 includes support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but Panasonic didn’t reveal in its press release exactly how this works. Simply saying it allows “users to operate some key TV functions, just using their voice,” it does not indicate if this is done through a voice-enabled remote, built-in far-field mics, or simply that the TV can pair with Google and Amazon devices like Google Home or Amazon Echo.

There’s no word yet on pricing or availability, but we think it’s likely that the GZ2000 will occupy the top price points for 4K TVs in its size category. When you don’t produce your own panels, there’s a limit to how low you can price your TVs — something we see with Sony’s models as well.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Panasonic will opt once again to keep the GZ2000 for non-North American markets as it has done before with its OLED TVs.

