When NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service launched in 2020, it lacked the support of two critical streaming platforms: Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV. Roku and NBCUniversal eventually came to an agreement, but Amazon remained in limbo — until now. Starting June 24, the Peacock app can be added to all Amazon Fire TV devices, including its Fire tablets and Fire TV-powered TVs from Toshiba and Insignia, which is auspicious timing given Peacock’s extensive plans for covering the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We aim to make Peacock as widely available as possible,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships, direct-to-consumer, at NBCUniversal, in a press release, “so we’re excited to bring the service to millions more people who stream on Fire TV and Fire tablets. Amazon customers will find amazing content to stream this summer on Peacock, from the Tokyo Olympics to The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

The agreement between the two companies goes beyond just the Peacock service itself. NBCUniversal’s 15 network apps will also be available on Amazon’s devices. This includes NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports, and Telemundo, among others.

Once you install Peacock on your Fire TV device, you’ll be able to use Alexa to open the app by saying, “Alexa, open Peacock,” but Amazon is also promising deeper Alexa title integration later this year. When that happens, you’ll be able to ask for specific shows or movies, too.

You can start with a Peacock subscription for as little as $5 per month, but this is the ad-supported tier. For $10 per month, there’s also an ad-free version called Peacock Premium. Either plan gives you access to the full Peacock library ,which has a big selection of very popular shows like The Office, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation, Cheers, 30 Rock, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, and Downton Abbey. It’s also home to Hollywood movies like the Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Ghostbusters franchises.

