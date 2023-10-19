 Skip to main content
This Polk Audio soundbar and subwoofer is discounted from $499 to $200

The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer, on a white background.
Polk Audio

If you’re searching for soundbar deals, here’s one that you should definitely consider — the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer for a very affordable $200, following a 60% discount from Amazon on its original price of $499. That’s equivalent to huge savings of $299, which you can spend on upgrading the rest of your home theater setup. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we don’t know how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer

The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar is equipped with six powerful drivers and comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer to boost the audio of your home theater setup, as even the best TVs are too thin to feature powerful speakers. The plug-and-play subwoofer is instantly recognized by the soundbar as soon as you turn it on to simplify installation, and with three HDMI inputs and an HDMI ARC output, there’s no shortage of ways to connect the system to your TV. You can also wireless connect your mobile devices to the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Google’s Chromecast.

Making the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 stand out among the best soundbars is the brand’s Stereo Dimensional Array technology, which delivers a larger soundstage that maximizes clarity and minimizes delays for the movies and shows that you’re watching. The soundbar and subwoofer can also work together to create surround sound for an immersive listening experience that will make you feel like you’re in the cinemas while in the comfort of your living room.

Your home theater setup will receive an audio upgrade with the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer, which is currently a very tempting purchase as it’s 60% off on Amazon. From its original price of $499, you’ll enjoy savings of $299 as you’ll only have to pay $200. We don’t expect this huge discount to last long though. There’s a chance that the price of the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer returns to normal as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to get it for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now.

