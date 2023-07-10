There’s no shortage of soundbar deals in the market, but you may want to take a look at this unique product from Roku. The Roku Streambar, which is on sale from Walmart with a $37 discount, is also a streaming device to augment your TV. You can get it for an affordable $89 instead of its sticker price of $126, but you’re going to have to act fast with your purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will get taken down. If you’re interested in this streaming device and soundbar combo, proceed with the transaction now to get it for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Roku Streambar

Roku, a brand that makes some of the best streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, is also behind its namesake Roku operating system that adds streaming capabilities to non-smart TVs or replaces the interface of smart TVs. The Roku Streambar, however, does more than grant access to the platform — it also gives a much-needed audio boost to today’s best TVs that don’t leave much space for premium speakers as they get thinner. As a soundbar, it’s equipped with four internal speakers with Dolby Audio for loud and clear sound while you watch your favorite content. You can also connect your smartphones and tablets to the Roku Streambar through Bluetooth to use it as a wireless speaker.

The Roku Streambar will let you watch from all of the popular streaming services in 4K Ultra HD quality, and you can customize the home screen to put your favorites on the front page. It also comes with the Roku Voice Remote that will let you use voice controls to search for content and control playback.

If your TV needs both an audio boost and access to streaming capabilities, then the Roku Streambar is the perfect product for you. It’s even more of a must-buy device because you can currently get it from Walmart for just $89, following a $37 discount on its original price of $126. We’re not sure what will happen first — the deal ending or stocks running out — so to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of this bargain for the Roku Streambar, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible.

