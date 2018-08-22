Digital Trends
Home Theater

No bigger than bullets, these true wireless earbuds redefine ‘tiny’

Parker Hall
By
1 of 12
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch offset angle
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch offset
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch earbuds
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch buds detail
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch top
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch right left
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch lifestyle
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch ear
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch case charger
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch earbuds and case
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch logo
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Rowkin Bit Charge Touch usb
Riley Young/Digital Trends

We’ve seen a massive increase in the quality of fully wireless in-ears since the first pairs trickled onto the market a few years ago. From options that barely functioned, we’ve now tested a slew of well-peforming and extremely convenient options from manufacturers like Jabra, Apple, and others.

With the Bit Charge Touch, Rowkin looks to throw a hyper-compact set of in-ears at a significantly cheaper price point than many competitors into the ring, offering compelling features like a case that will charge the earbuds up to 15 times. But are the latest from the startup worth going after?

Tiny buds, chunky case

The Bit Charge Touch themselves are small, bullet-shaped headphones that fit snugly in your ears. The company claims they are the smallest true wireless headphones on the market, and that may well be true. Yet, while we like the simple and streamlined looks the offer, we still prefer a set of in-ears with some form of earfin so we can be sure we wouldn’t lose them during workouts. After all, the ability to do strenuous activities with fully wireless in-ears is a huge part of their appeal.

Because the headphones are so small, there’s no room for physical buttons.

Because the headphones are so small, there’s no room for physical buttons. Instead, the company has opted for two touch-sensitive pads on the outside of each earphone. They can be a bit slow to respond, but generally work as advertised.

The Bit Charge Touch come inside a cylindrical metal charging case that looks a bit like the original iPod Mini you might have toted around with you in the early aughts. The charging case is weighty and robust, and that’s likely because it hides a 2100 MaH battery — enough to charge the headphones a crazy 15 times on the go.

You’ll need that juice, however. The headphones only carry between two and three hours of battery life per charge (depending on playback volume) when out of the case, which is about half what you’ll get from segment leaders like the Jabra Elite Active 65t and Apple AirPods.

The earbuds rest at the top of the cylindrical case, which has a sliding inner section that you push up from the bottom to gain access to the in-ears. This is an interesting mechanism, but because the recessed space in which the headphones rest isn’t fully sealed off (unlike the flip-top charging cases that most true wireless in-ears use) pocket lint and other gunk are prone to get lodged in the charging ports when the buds are in your ears.

We also wish the case was a bit smaller. While the large-capacity battery is nice, the case is a bit cumbersome in your pants pocket. That said, one added benefit that may make the headphones more appealing to some is that the case itself has both a microUSB input and standard USB output on the bottom, which means you can use it to charge your cell phone or other USB-powered devices in a pinch — two batteries for the price of one.

Day by day

In daily use, the headphones paired quickly and generally functioned exactly as advertised. We got between two and three hours between charges in everyday use, and never had to recharge the case in our entire testing period.

Sound quality is what you might expect at the lower end of the fully wireless in-ear market. That is to say: There’s a lot of bass, and not always enough top-end clarity, especially for more acoustic-leaning music.

The Rowkin Bit Charge Touch function best as a pair to throw in a backpack and not have to worry about charging for weeks on end.

When listening to contemporary rock tracks like Black Belt Eagle Scout’s Soft Stud, we got a bit too much low-midrange mud from the bass and electric guitars. We did like the punch the earphones lend more bass-driven music from the likes of DJ Rashad and Kendrick Lamar. If you’re a fan of electronic music or hip-hop, they perform just fine. The fact is, if you’re after great audio quality, you should probably be looking outside the world of fully wireless headphones anyway.

In general, the Rowkin Bit Charge Touch function best as a pair to throw in a backpack and not have to worry about charging for weeks on end. But as a serious pair of listening devices for those who demand more than a couple hours of playtime each day, they miss the mark.

If we were in the market for a set of fully wireless in-ears, we’d save a bit more money and cop a pair of the pricier, but much more versatile, earbuds from Jabra or Apple.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most valuable vinyl records on Earth
Home Theater

Crazybaby’s Air 1S true wireless earbuds won’t make you look like a dork

Audio technology company Crazybaby has launched the Air 1S true wireless earbuds, offering considerable connectivity improvements over previous models while retaining the sleek style and supreme comfort.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best earbuds 1more triple drivers
Home Theater

Block the outside world and tune into your own with the best in-ear headphones

Over-the-ear headphones offer top-flight sound, but they're not so easy to take along. If you're looking to upgrade your portable sound, check out our favorite in-ear headphones with a model for every user and every budget.
Posted By Parker Hall
water resistant apple airpods airpods2 charging case on
Home Theater

Images found in a beta of iOS 12 reveal the next-generation AirPods 2

Apple plans to release new AirPods much the same as it does new iPhones, and a wireless charging case, water resistance, and better Siri integration are among the improvements we can expect in future models.
Posted By Parker Hall, Kris Wouk
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC and how it can make your life easier.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
deep dive screen resolution best resolution for your TV
Home Theater

How to crack the code and find the best TV resolution for your needs

720p? 1080p? 4K UHD? What does it all mean? Choosing the best resolution for your TV can be tough, but fear not: We’ll break down the dirty details and help you figure out the right resolution for you.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk
Home Theater

JBL’s Link Bar lets Google Assistant find and play whatever you want to watch

The JBL Link Bar is a soundbar that features built-in Google Assistant support as well as Android TV functionality, meaning it might be the only thing you need to plug into your TV.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Kris Wouk
Philo TV screenshot
Home Theater

Don't need sports or local channels? Philo can save you some dough on streaming

Philo is a super-affordable live TV streaming service, with an impressive channel list and feature set. With more hardware support and greatly improved TV Everywhere features, the service is now even easier to recommend.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best subwoofers
Home Theater

Six subwoofers that will shake any room on any budget

Whether you're a film buff or a music junkie, sometimes you just need to go lower. Luckily, we've put together a guide to the best subwoofers, so you can feel your favorite movies instead of just hearing them.
Posted By Kris Wouk
lg tone platinum se ultra platium
Home Theater

LG’s Tone series of wearable audio gear gets smarter with Google Assistant

It seems that Google Assistant is coming to everything, and now it’s coming to LG’s new LG Tone Platinum SE in-ear headphones, launching along with the LG Tone Ultra SE, which features an external speaker.
Posted By Kris Wouk
anker nebula smart mini projector deal portable
Deals

This pint-sized portable projector has been deeply discounted on Amazon

Giant televisions are great, but they have one major flaw -- they aren't portable. The Nebula Capsule smart mini projector is 100 inches of screen that will conveniently fit in your pocket, and it's $83 off with this exclusive promo code.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Rebirth of cool: Is vinyl ready for a second wind, or just a fad?
Music

These drool-worthy albums are among the most expensive vinyl records on Earth

From rare Beatles originals to one-off test pressings, these are some of the most expensive vinyl records on earth — the kind of discs that make plaid-clad record collectors and average listeners alike green with envy.
Posted By Parker Hall
atsc 3 samsung
Home Theater

ATSC 3.0: The next major broadcast standard explained

ATSC 3.0 is the next major update to the broadcast standard we use today. Will this be the second coming of free, over-the-air TV? We're here to explain everything about the new standard.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

These must-have apps will help you make the most out of your new Apple TV

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps you can download.
Posted By Kris Wouk