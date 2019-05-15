Share

If a 60-inch 4K TV is a little too large for your living room, and a 55-inch a tad too small, then look no further than this 58-inch Samsung (it’s a bit of an unconventional size, we know), which is on sale for under $450 for a limited time — a total saving of $200.

Strange screen size aside, the 58-inch Samsung 4K TV on offer is one of the best in the cost-conscious sub-$500 market. But that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise; it wasn’t designed to sit in the budget sector after all, hence the usual $650 price tag.

For that reason, expect the UN58MU6070 to excel in a number of departments when compared to other TVs at the $450 price point, like upscaling HD and Full HD content to 4K Ultra HD, which is handled with aplomb, even during intense action movies.

Akin to most 4K TVs, this particular model is smart. That doesn’t mean it can figure out the true value of pi, but rather that it can be used to tune into a number of streaming services — like Hulu and Netflix — without an Apple TV or Chromecast.

If $450 is still a little steep, Walmart is offering customers the option to take that figure, with the local sales tax and a few bucks’ worth of interest thrown in, and stretch it over twelve months, balancing out at a more manageable $44 per month.

With that in mind, the 58-inch Samsung UN58MU6070 is an astounding deal at $450 outright, or $44 per month. It has a crisp LED screen, three HDMI slots for all your accessories, and HDR10+ for extracting additional detail from low-light scenes.

