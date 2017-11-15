Streamer shootout: Roku Express vs. Chromecast vs. Fire TV Stick vs. Roku Stick

Streaming sticks and compact dongles used to exist solely as low-budget alternatives to bigger, better, and more powerful set-top boxes. Nowadays, though, these tiny little tech marvels can often perform the same tasks as their larger brethren, but at more manageable prices (and sizes).

Google, Roku, and Amazon are the biggest players in this market, with each touting signature streamers at reasonable rates and packed full of the features you want and expect. But which one is best? Chromecast’s aging, but still solid, hockey-puck device is worth consideration. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick (2016) isn’t too shabby either, and both Roku options — the Streaming Stick and the Express — have undergone recent makeovers, boosting power and adding neat features to boot.

We decided to pit Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick in the categories that matter most, from ease of use to price and features. Take a look to see which streamer should win your heart (and your wallet).

Ease of use Even though it lets you access the same content, the Chromecast functions nothing like the other two devices. It doesn’t have a menu-based user interface, it comes with no remote control, it doesn’t store anything … in fact, in a world of smart devices, the Chromecast is perhaps the dumbest of them all. But when it comes to simplicity and ease of use, that’s a very good thing. The Chromecast leaves all the smarts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer, simply acting as a conduit through which your TV can access content. Find what you want to watch or listen to on your personal device, “cast” it at the Chromecast with the tap of a button and, voilà, it’s on your TV. That includes any content you can put on a Chrome window, meaning anything on the web. It’s not that the other options here are complex — in fact, they’re all quite manageable — but the Chromecast takes the top spot here. Winner: Chromecast

Processing power Well, technology moves fast, so the winner in this category is generally the most recently released product. As of our most recent update, that would be the Roku Express and Streaming Stick, of which the Streaming Stick is superior. Moving on! Winner: Roku Streaming Stick

Games Sure, the Roku devices will let you play Angry Birds and a handful of other cute games, but the Fire TV Stick has access to a huge library of more advanced titles (like Shovel Knight and Minecraft) in the Google Play Store. Plus, the Fire TV Stick can be used with the same console-style gaming controller available with the Fire TV (sold separately). These games are highly appealing to casual gamers, and represent more than just a novelty. Chromecast’s games are fine, but you won’t find much to please the console crowd. Most are multiplayer party titles such as Risk, Scrabble, and Monopoly. Yes, Angry Birds is on Chromecast, too (yay). Winner: Amazon Fire TV Stick

App library When it comes to the sheer number of available apps (not counting games) the Roku Express, with access to more than 1,000 apps (or channels, as Roku calls them) wins by a landslide. You can also use the official Roku app to select content on your smartphone. Chromecast apps (“Cast Enabled” apps) also number in the thousands now, but support for the casting platform between PC, Android, and iOS devices varies, which can be frustrating. The good news is that, unlike Roku and Amazon Fire TV, any Android or iOS app can be Cast enabled if the developer chooses, making for a wide selection. But Chromecast still can’t natively play Amazon Prime Instant Video. All of which is to say, Roku is still king of app mountain. Winner: Roku Express & Roku Streaming Stick (tie)